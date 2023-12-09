“Crotchety Old Son of a Gun!” – Joe Biden Goes Off the Rails in Nevada (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada to deliver remarks on his ‘investing in America’ agenda and his so-called vision for building infrastructure.

This is the same guy who asked Congress for $7.5 billion in 2021 to install electric vehicle chargers all over the country, but two years later not one charger has been installed.

Biden announced how much the new investment would cost: “over a billion, three hundred million, trillion, three hundred million dollars.”

At one point Joe Biden went off the rails and told a story about a “crotchety old son of a gun” named McCullough from 1972.

“McCullough looked at me and said, ‘I’m gonna endorse you, Biden, because you understand what we’re doing But damn boy, I’m not sure I’m doing the right thing,'” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden tells a story about “a crotchety old son of a gun” named “McCullough” from 1972: “McCullough looked at me and said, ‘I’m gonna endorse you, Biden, because you understand what we’re doing But damn boy, I’m not sure I’m doing the right thing.'” pic.twitter.com/JwsyU2zcxn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 9, 2023

Joe Biden also repeated the widely debunked story about an Amtrak worker named Angelo who used to grab his cheek and say, ‘Joey babyyyy!’

“I thought they were gonna shoot him,” Biden said.

Biden said the conductor Angelo was impressed he traveled over 1 million miles by train.

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies. He has repeated this same dubious claim many times. Biden said he took the train to visit his mother.

Everything Biden said was a lie and totally made up.

Joe Biden’s mom died in 2010 and the Amtrak conductor, Angelo retired in 1993 – 22 years before Joe Biden hit 1 million miles on AF2.

WATCH: