In 2021 Congress Gave Joe Biden $7.5 Billion For Electric Vehicle Chargers – Two Years Later NOT ONE Charger Has Been Installed

In 2021, the Democrat-controlled Congress gave Joe Biden $7.5 billion to install electric vehicle chargers all over the country, but two years later not one charger has been installed.

According to 2021 analysis from the New York Times, $1.2 trillion of the ‘Infrastructure’ bill would be spent over 8 years and $550 billion will go to roads, bridges, rail lines, electric vehicles, water systems and other programs.

Biden promised to use billions of dollars to build hundreds of thousands of EV chargers, however not one charger has been installed as his Regime works to ban gas-powered vehicles.

Politico reported:

Congress at the urging of the Biden administration agreed in 2021 to spend $7.5 billion to build tens of thousands of electric vehicle chargers across the country, aiming to appease anxious drivers while tackling climate change. Two years later, the program has yet to install a single charger. States and the charger industry blame the delays mostly on the labyrinth of new contracting and performance requirements they have to navigate to receive federal funds. While federal officials have authorized more than $2 billion of the funds to be sent to states, fewer than half of states have even started to take bids from contractors to build the chargers — let alone begin construction. Getting chargers up and running across the country is essential to reaching President Joe Biden’s goal of having half the vehicles sold in the United States be electric by the end of the decade — a key cog of his climate agenda. Americans consistently say the lack of charging infrastructure is one of the top reasons they won’t buy an electric car.

Electric vehicle charging stations are scarce. The infrastructure doesn’t exist, but Joe Biden and the Democrats are going forward with a gas vehicle ban.

Things are so bad that Biden’s own Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm had trouble charging her electric vehicle during a 4-day electric vehicle road trip over the summer.

Energy Department staffers pulled over to charge their fleet when they realized there weren’t enough available fast-charging plugs to juice up their vehicles.

One of the four chargers was broken and the other plugs were in use.

An Energy Department staffer was so desperate to reserve one of the fast-charging plugs for Granholm’s approaching EV that he boxed in a poor family – with a baby in the car – on a sweltering hot day – with his gas-powered vehicle.

The family was so angry that they called the police on Granholm’s staffer.

What happened to the $7.5 billion set aside for EV chargers?