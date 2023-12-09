Global Embarrassment: Biden Announces “Over a Billion Three Hundred Million Trillion Three Hundred Million Dollars” Infrastructure Investment in Las Vegas (VIDEO)

Another day, another global embarrassment.

Biden departed the White House en route to Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday and ignored reporters posted up on the South Lawn.

He was dubbed as the “Walking Dead” by critics.

Wtf was that ? pic.twitter.com/PZyGzbh87w — I’m No Angel (@HappyCamper2626) December 8, 2023

Biden visited the Carpenter International Training Center to announce the projects as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021.

In a gaffe that could have analysts adding new zeros to their spreadsheets for years to come, Joe Biden announced what would have been an impressively outlandish infrastructure investment budget on Friday.

Biden’s announcement in Las Vegas mentioned an extraordinary and perplexing figure: “over a billion, three hundred million, trillion, three hundred million dollars.” Yes, that’s many, many zeroes — too many, to be exact. Biden literally described his regime’s spending.

Biden also mocked former President Donald Trump during his talk.

“Four years of Infrastructure Week. But it failed, he failed,” claimed Biden.

In 2017, President Donald Trump unveiled plans for an “Infrastructure Week,” a sequence of high-profile events designed to garner support for his trillion-dollar proposal to rebuild the nation’s highways and bridges.

“On my watch, instead of infrastructure week, America is having infrastructure decades, decades. Over a billion, three hundred million, trillion, three hundred million dollars.

Attendees of the announcement were left to wonder if the Biden regimes had just pledged the gross domestic product of several large planets or perhaps stumbled into some form of quantum financing.

“Trump just talks the talk. We walk the walk. Look, he likes to say America is a fair nation. Frankly, he doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about,” said Biden.

BIDEN: “Over a billion three hundred million trillion three hundred million dollars!” pic.twitter.com/4pVbAPrKef — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2023

The actual planned investment includes a hefty $3 billion for a groundbreaking high-speed electric train route meant to connect Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, reducing what can be a seven-hour car trip into a journey of just over two hours.

