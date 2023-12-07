BREAKING: Nevada’s Democrat Attorney General Announces Felony Charges Against Trump 2020 Alternate Electors

Last month it was reported Nevada’s Democrat Attorney General Aaron Ford was quietly investigating Trump’s 2020 alternate electors.

AG Ford on Wednesday announced charges against 6 Trump 2020 alternate electors.

Six Trump electors were indicted on felony charges by a grand jury in the Eighth Judicial District Court in Nevada.

“When the efforts to undermine faith in our democracy began after the 2020 election, I made it clear that I would do everything in my power to defend the institutions of our nation and our state,” Aaron Ford said in a statement. “We cannot allow attacks on democracy to go unchallenged. Today’s indictments are the product of a long and thorough investigation, and as we enter into litigation, I am confident that our judicial system will see justice done.”

“Among those charged are some of the top officials from the Nevada Republican Party, including Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, Nevada Republican Party National Committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid, Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law and Storey County Clerk Jim Hindle, as well as Republican operatives Shawn Meehan and Eileen Rice.” ABC News reported.

“Each of the defendants have been charged with felonies including offering a false instrument for filing, offering a forged instrument, and offering a false instrument titled “Certificate of the Votes of the 2020 Electors from Nevada” to the President of the Senate; the Archivist of the United States; the Nevada Secretary of State; and the United States District Court for the District of Nevada.” the outlet said.

In December 2020, Republican electors in Nevada cast ballots for Donald Trump.

Nevada cast procedural votes for President and Vice President to preserve the Trump campaign’s legal challenges.

The Trump campaign asked Trump electors to cast their votes as litigation makes its way through the system as we saw in the 1960 election with Nixon vs Kennedy. You can read more here.

When the Democrats cast alternate electors it’s called ‘dueling electors.’ When the Republicans cast alternate electors it’s called ‘fake electors’ and indictments come down from crooked Democrat attorneys general.

Democrat prosecutors in other states are also targeting Trump’s alternate electors.

In July Democrat Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel criminally charged 16 dueling ‘Trump electors’ in the state’s 2020 election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis recently indicted three of Trump’s alternate electors in Georgia as part of her RICO and conspiracy case against Trump.

Arizona’s Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes admitted last week she is investigating Trump’s 2020 alternate electors from Arizona.