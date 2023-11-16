Nevada’s Democrat Attorney General Threatens to Jail Trump 2020 Alternate Electors

Here we go.

Nevada’s Democrat Attorney General Aaron Ford is quietly investigating Trump’s 2020 alternate electors.

In December 2020, Republican electors in Nevada cast ballots for Donald Trump.

Nevada cast procedural votes for President and Vice President to preserve the Trump campaign’s legal challenges.

The Trump campaign asked Trump electors to cast their votes as litigation makes its way through the system as we saw in the 1960 election with Nixon vs Kennedy. You can read more here.

When the Democrats cast alternate electors it’s called ‘dueling electors.’ When the Republicans cast alternate electors it’s called ‘fake electors’ and indictments come down from crooked Democrat attorneys general.

AG Ford is threatening to jail the alternate electors three years after the 2020 election, according to Politico.

“Joe Gloria, who was Clark County registrar of voters when Trump’s allies in Nevada tried to reverse the election, told POLITICO that a state investigator asked him questions earlier this month about the fake elector scheme. Another person who was questioned and who was granted anonymity to discuss the sensitive probe also said investigators asked for details about the fake electors and documents they prepared. And a third person briefed on the probe — also granted anonymity because of its sensitivity — confirmed it is active.” the magazine reported.

History made today in Carson City, Nevada, as @McDonaldNV leads our electors in casting Nevada's 6 electoral votes for the winner of Nevada, @realDonaldTrump and @Mike_Pence! Watch : https://t.co/cd0viPTfE7 — Nevada GOP (@NVGOP) December 14, 2020

“In addition to McDonald and DeGraffenreid, the other Nevada Republicans who claimed to be electors for Trump were Jesse Law, the head of the Clark County Republican Party; Durward James Hindle III; Eileen Rice; and Shawn Meehan. Meehan declined to comment. Rice could not be reached. The other four did not respond.” Politico reported.

Democrat prosecutors in other states are also targeting Trump’s alternate electors.

In July Democrat Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel criminally charged 16 dueling ‘Trump electors’ in the state’s 2020 election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis recently indicted three of Trump’s alternate electors in Georgia as part of her RICO and conspiracy case against Trump.

Arizona’s Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes admitted last week she is investigating Trump’s 2020 alternate electors from Arizona.