BREAKING: GOP State Lawmakers Draft Bills to Remove Joe Biden from 2024 Ballots in Three Swing States

Efforts are underway by Republican lawmakers to draft legislation aimed at removing Joe Biden from the ballots in key swing states Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania.

According to Breitbart, state representatives Aaron Bernstine from Pennsylvania, Charlice Byrd from Georgia, and Cory McGarr from Arizona are spearheading these proposed legislative efforts.

Their objective is a direct response to the unconstitutional ruling in Colorado that invoked the United States Constitution’s “Insurrection Clause” to prohibit Trump from appearing on the state’s ballot.

According to Breitbart, these brave GOP lawmakers are positioning themselves against the “lawfare” tactics used by Democrats to target Trump. They argue that the same grounds used to challenge Trump’s eligibility — based on accusations of inciting an insurrection — might similarly implicate President Biden. This perspective refers to Biden’s management of the southern border invasion and strong connections with China.

In a joint statement, the three lawmakers wrote:

“Today, we are joining forces to introduce legislation to REMOVE Joe Biden from the ballot in Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania. The absurdity of radical Democrat judges removing Donald Trump from the ballot in Colorado will be a stain on the American political system for decades. By their very own interpretation of the law, Joe Biden is 100% not eligible to run for political office. Democrats’ insane justification to remove Trump can just as easily be applied to Joe Biden for his “insurrection” at the southern border and his alleged corrupt family business dealings with China. Colorado radicals just changed the game and we are not going to sit quietly while they destroy our Republic. To be clear, our objective is to showcase the absurdity of Colorado’s decision and allow ALL candidates to be on the ballot in all states. To do that, we must fight back as Republicans against the communists currently running our great country.”

Biden is leading an insurrection on the border. Time to remove him from the ballot. pic.twitter.com/DS4ATDkAe5 — Cory McGarr (@CoryMcGarr) December 22, 2023

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump was disqualified from the ballot in Colorado in 2024 thanks to their far-left Supreme Court. The Court dubiously cited Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

The state’s high court left room for an appeal. The ruling will go into effect on January 4, 2024.

But one would be mistaken to believe this is the end of Trump’s ballot challenges, and you can partially thank a “Republican” Presidential candidate for this.

According to a database maintained by Lawfare, 16 other states have pending legal challenges to the 45th President’s eligibility for office under the 14th Amendment. Like Colorado, the lawsuits fallaciously claim that Trump is barred because he engaged in an insurrection with his so-called actions during the Capitol Hill protest on Jan. 6, 2021.

Here is the full list:

Alaska Arizona Maine Michigan Nevada New Jersey New Mexico New York Oregon South Carolina Texas Vermont Virginia West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

The New York Times reports four of these lawsuits — in Michigan, Oregon, New Jersey, and Wisconsin — have been filed in state courts. Eleven lawsuits — in Alaska, Arizona, Nevada, New York, New Mexico, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming — have been filed in federal district courts.

The paper also notes that while a federal case in Maine fell by the wayside, it still has another challenge to Trump pending.

The Times reveals nine of the active federal cases were brought by John Anthony Castro, a long-shot Republican presidential candidate. He has filed challenges in 27 states regarding Mr. Trump’s eligibility on the ballot under the 14th Amendment over the years, including a case with the Supreme Court.