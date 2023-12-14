Billionaire Hamas Head Ismail Haniyeh Begs for Negotiations as Hamas Terrorists Keep Surrendering

As Hamas terrorists keep surrendering and Hamas control of the Gaza Strip falters, Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh is suddenly begging for negotiations from his hotel in Qatar. While ineffectual National Security adviser Jake Sullivan heads to Israel, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu stressed there will be no “Two-Gaza-Solution.” The IDF is offering a $400K reward for the Hamas leaders’ locations.



IDF and ISA forces apprehended dozens of terrorists in the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza. Over 70 terrorists came out of the hospital with weapons in hand. The terrorists were transferred to field interrogators for further questioning. This is what dismantling Hamas looks like. pic.twitter.com/OQi7jjGqTg — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 14, 2023

In a televised speech on Wednesday, Haniyeh said Hamas is prepared for dialogue with Israel, hoping that future talks could put “the Palestinian house in order both in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.”

“We are open to discuss any arrangement or initiative that could end the aggression” and lead to a “political path that secures the right of the Palestinian people to their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” the deranged murderer Ismail Haniyeh stated.

Delusional Haniyeh called any attempt to exclude Hamas from a post-war settlement a “delusion,” saying the terrorist “resistance factions” must be involved in the process. Haniyeh, who lives in a luxury hotel in Qatar, seems more and more detached from reality on the ground in Gaza.

A skit by Israel’s No. 1 comedy show Eretz Nehederet (A Wonderful Country) skewered the Hamas leadership who are worth $11 billion and live in safety and luxury in Doha, Qatar.

Gaza’s sky is black but Qatar is always sunny. pic.twitter.com/iIUOtmKEGR — ארץ נהדרת (@Eretz_Nehederet) December 13, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made clear that a Palestinian terror state was out of the question, vowing to never “repeat the mistake of Oslo,” the 1993 “peace” deal with which Israel abandoned control over Gaza and parts of Judea and Samaria while never getting any “peace” in return.

Netanyahu stressed that Israel will continue its military operation in Gaza “until Hamas is annihilated,” even in the face of international pressure: “Nothing will stop us.”

The IDF and Shin Bet security service apprehended dozens of terror operatives in the Gaza Strip, and transferred them for further questioning by the IDF 504 intelligence unit and Shin Bet, Arutz Sheva reported:

“During operational activity in the area of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, IDF troops located a building used by Hamas terrorist operatives and located weapons inside. A number of terrorists were killed and over 70 terrorists surrendered, emerging from the “hospital” with weapons in hand.”

The IDF distributed flyers in Gaza on Thursday promising a reward of $100,000 to anyone who provides reliable information regarding the locations of Hamas leaders, Arutz Sheva reported: $400,000 for information leading to the location of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, and $300,000 for help in locating his brother Mahmoud. $200,000 will be given in exchange for information leading to the finding of Rafeh Salama, commander of Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade. Details leading to the location of Mohammed Deif will be rewarded with $100,000.

While some Gazans have been condemning Hamas and blaming them for the destruction of their homes, a survey by Palestinian pollster Khalil Shikaki indicates an increase in Palestinian support for Hamas in the West Bank and in Gaza.

A total 57% of Gazans and 82% of Judea & Samaria residents believe that Hamas was justified when it launched the October 7th terrorist attack, Arutz Sheva reports. Only 10% believe that Hamas committed war crimes, and a large majority said that they had not watched the videos of the terrorists’ atrocities. 44% of Palestinian residents expressed support for Hamas, compared to only 12% in September.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (Likud) thanked Switzerland for ending its funding for Hamas-related UNRWA, the United Nations “refugee agency” that employs many Hamas members in Gaza. Almost all Gaza “refugees” live in normal houses in areas where they were born. There are virtually no “refugees” from the 1948 Israeli War of Independence left alive. Anti-semitic UNRWA insists on calling Gazan natives refugees” to maintain a “right of return” to eliminate the State of Israel and exterminate the Jews who live there.

“UNRWA is part of the problem – not part of the solution,” Eli Cohen wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The organization educates to incitement to terror and ignores Hamas’ cynical use of Gaza residents as human shields.”

“I thank the Swiss Parliament for its decision to end funding to UNRWA – an organization which, instead of helping the residents of Gaza, only makes their situation worse,” Cohen said.

The Biden Regime has funded the Hamas front organization UNRWA with $730 million since 2021.

