As Looting and Chaos Spreads, Gazans are Sick of Hamas: Commanders are “Sons of Dogs”

As the IDF witnesses the mass surrender of Hamas terrorists and the terror organization’s ability to terrorize the Gaza Strip crumbles, Gazans’ fear of the terror group is disappearing and heading towards anarchy and looting.



The Tazpit Press Service has learned that residents openly criticize Hamas in front of TV cameras — once unthinkable — and now can call the Iran-backed Hamas “betrayers of the Palestinian people,” Jewish Press reports.

“I want to convey my message to the Hamas government,” a Gaza resident told Hebron radio station Al-Alam. “May Allah take revenge on you and curse your forefathers. May Allah curse you, (Hamas leader Yahya) Al-Sinwar, you son of a dog. May Allah take revenge on you; you’ve destroyed us. We migrated from Gaza City to Khan Yunis and from Khan Yunis to Rafah. We were scattered, us and our family, our wives, our children. Give the Israeli hostages back, these dogs who are in your possession. Al-Sinwar is hiding underground with (Hamas terror leader Muhammad) Deif and all the disgusting ones like him.”

“Hamas’s central government has completely collapsed, and the interior and police systems are also not fully functioning,” one Arab official told TPS.

There are no more rescue and civil defense teams, and residents are busy clearing the rubble from their homes, according to Jewish Press: “Residents report widespread looting of food rations and medicines delivered from Arab countries through the Rafah border crossing. In particular, trucks are hijacked by armed Hamas operatives or criminals, who then sell the aid themselves.”

Hamas terrorists were seen capturing “humantarian aid” with AK-47s and fighting off Gazan civilians.

Hamas controlling the humanitarian truck. Leaving scraps to the citizens and a struggle over what's left ensues

One resident was filmed pointing to a bag of food clearly labeled with the words “not for sale” and being required to pay 40 shekels ($10) for it, Jewish Press wrote. There are also reports of black markets in the hundreds of shelters where Gazans are staying, where food and medicine are sold.

A Hamas Terrorist on top of a humanitarian truck that just entered Gaza SHOOTS Palestinian civilians:

Hamas TERRORIST on top of a humanitarian truck that just entered Gaza and SHOOTS Palestinian civilians.

Tazpit Press Service also learned from Israeli sources that morale among Hamas’s fighting units in the northern areas of Gaza is severely damaged, and there have been significant desertions following the killing of Northern Brigade commanders in Israeli air strikes, according to Jewish Press.

Gazans were seen in photos on social media surrendering to Israeli forces in their underwear.

In southern Gaza, dozens of kitchens have opened on the sidewalks where volunteers distribute hot food to displaced Gazans. Gas cylinders for cooking are in short supply after Hamas operatives stole large numbers, sources told TPS.