BIDEN BORDER CRISIS: Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector Reports a Shocking 18,900 Apprehensions of Illegal Aliens in Last Week – Highest Total Ever Recorded



illegals line up in Tucson; photo credit: Border Patrol

Joe Biden’s America.

According to the Border Patrol, last week alone there were 18,900 apprehensions of illegal aliens in the Tucson sector.

The week before approximately 17,500 illegals crossed the border in the same sector. In one week there was an increase of about 1,400 illegals that were captured.

Most of the illegals were released into the U.S. and disappeared with no accountability.

“Border Patrol’s Tucson, AZ sector reports making a jaw dropping 18,900 apprehensions of illegal immigrants in the last week alone. It’s the highest weekly total ever recorded for the sector, breaking the prior record of 17,500 which was set the prior week,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said on Saturday.

BREAKING: Border Patrol’s Tucson, AZ sector reports making a jaw dropping 18,900 apprehensions of illegal immigrants in the last week alone. It’s the highest weekly total ever recorded for the sector, breaking the prior record of 17,500 which was set the prior week. Just…wow. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 9, 2023

According to Bill Melugin, a majority of the crossings were in Lukeville.

“Most of the illegal crossings were in Lukeville, where we were reporting on border wall breaches & mass incursions all week. Important to note, the Tucson sector is just one of nine Border Patrol sectors along the southern border,” Bill Melugin said.

Most of the illegal crossings were in Lukeville, where we were reporting on border wall breaches & mass incursions all week. Important to note, the Tucson sector is just one of nine Border Patrol sectors along the southern border. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 9, 2023

Earlier this week, TGP had reported of a record breaking 12,000 illegals flooding the southern border in just a 24 hour period.

A border wall breach and massive incursion unfolded in Lukeville, Arizona Thursday evening.

Illegal aliens from Africa charged over the border chanting, “America! America!” on Thursday evening.

Single, military-age men from northern Africa cheered as they ran over Fox News reporters to brag about illegally entering the United States.

BREAKING: Border wall breach & mass incursion taking place in Lukeville, AZ in a completely different area than before. Hundreds crossing illegally east of the port of entry right now. Many men from Africa & families from Ecuador & MX. Men from Guinea chanting “America!” to us. pic.twitter.com/HeXvSGxpco — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 8, 2023

Hordes of illegals were seen walking down the middle of the highway in Lukeville, Arizona Thursday night.

BREAKING: Masses of illegal immigrants walking down the middle of the highway in and out of Lukeville, AZ right now after another border wall breach and mass illegal crossing in a different area than our reports today. Lots of African men & families from MX & Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/hSkQSKWzO2 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 8, 2023

More than 10 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age men – have flooded into the US since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.