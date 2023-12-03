Because She’s a Liar. J6 Select Committee Star Witness Made SIGNIFICANT CHANGES to Her Testimony – Then J6 Committee Deleted Her Taped Deposition

In June 2022, Liz Cheney and the sham Jan. 6 Select Committee brought in Mark Meadows’ former junior staffer Cassidy Hutchinson as a “surprise witness.”

Democrats and their media lackeys billed this as an “explosive development” in their hopes to jail President Donald Trump based on a heaping pile of lies.

The fake news mainstream media GLADLY aired young Cassidy as she lied through her teeth to the J6 Committee and America. She fit in nicely with Liz Cheney and her committee.

Democrats, the FBI, the mainstream media, Big Tech, and Liz Cheney all believed Cassidy. They agree that Donald Trump and his supporters must be publicly humiliated and ruined for trying to save this country from their failed policies and tyrannical ambitions.

Young Cassidy sat for testimony and proceeded to tell several lies while under oath before the committee.

Here a few of Cassidy’s whoppers that we posted back in June 2022:

1.) Cassidy Hutchinson said President Trump attempted to grab the steering wheel of “the beast” and wrestle control from the Secret Service on January 6th.

Truth: President Trump was not in “the beast” on January 6th.

Truth: Secret Service agents willing to testify against this ridiculous lie by young Cassidy. It never happened.

2.) Cassiday Hutchinson said President Trump grabbed the neck area of Secret Service agent Bobby Engel.

Truth: Bobby Engel willing to testify this was a lie.

3.) Cassidy Hutchinson said President Trump broke dishes and flipped tablecloths on January 6th.

Truth: President Trump refutes the nonsensical claim.

4.) Cassidy Hutchinson claimed to have written a handwritten note on January 6th.

Truth: Former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann wrote the note and testified to this fact under oath previously before the committee.

5.) Cassidy Hutchinson said her boss Mark Meadows called Roger Stone on January 5th to find out what would play out the next day on January 6th.

Truth: Roger Stone has never spoken to Mark Meadows outside of a conversation they held in a green room in 2019.

6.) Cassidy Hutchinson said Mark Meadows spoke with General Flynn on January 5th.

Truth: General Flynn has never had a phone conversation with Mark Meadows.

7.) Cassidy Hutchinson said General Flynn and Roger Stone participated by phone in a briefing in the war room in the Willard Hotel with Mark Meadows on January 5th.

Truth: Did not happen. Stone and Flynn have not spoken with Meadows on the phone, ever.

8.) Cassidy Hutchinson said Jeffrey Clark met with Rudy Giuliani and Trump campaign at White House.

Truth: This is false. They’ve never met or communicated.

On March 7, 2022, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified to @January6thCmte that former senior Justice Department official Jeff Clark strategized at White House with Giuliani and Trump campaign to object to election. 100% false. They’ve never met or communicated. pic.twitter.com/9qjWq6KjtV — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) June 29, 2022

9.) Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Trump’s White House counsel Pat Cipollone was at the White House on the morning of January 6, 2021.

Truth: Pat Cipollone was NOT at the White House on January 6.

EXCLUSIVE: Multiple sources tell @FDRLST Pat Cipollone wasn’t at the White House on the morning of Jan. 6 as Cassidy Hutchinson testified. ⁦@RepJimBanks⁩ is demanding DHS disclose White House surveillance logs to investigate claims. https://t.co/KpA61Z3CUd — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) July 1, 2022

These are only the lies we have captured following young Cassidy’s fraudulent testimony.

** Back in January we learned that the Jan. 6 Select Committee attempted to seal all of the video testimony in front of their committee for 50 years.

** Then earlier this year we learned that the lawless committee destroyed all of their video interviews and documents when they disbanded.

** Over a year later and President Trump broke the news in August that the Jan. 6 Select Committee illegally deleted their documents, records and testimony after they disbanded.

** Then on Friday Representative Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), Chairman of the Committee on House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, told John Solomon on Just the News that the taped depositions of January 6 star witness Cassidy Hutchinson and all other testifiers from the original January 6 Select Committee investigation are now missing.

They illegally deleted the evidence!

And now this…

A recently discovered memo reveals that pretty liar Cassidy Hutchinson made SIGNIFICANT CHANGES to her testimony

She lied about President Trump, she lied about Giuliani, she told multiple lies to Congress, and yet has not been held accountable! https://t.co/KKgBAueCG7 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) December 2, 2023

