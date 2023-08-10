President Trump Blasts J6 “Unselect” Committee for Destroying Records and Documents: “That’s a Criminal Act” (VIDEO)

In a recent interview with Eric Bolling, former President Donald Trump blasted the sham January 6 “Unselect” Committee for a cover-up.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that the sham committee overseeing the investigation of the January 6th Capitol riot has destroyed their documents and records illegally.

“So now that I have full Subpoena Power because of the Freedom of Speech Sham Indictment by Crooked Joe Biden, Deranged Jack Smith, and the DOJ, it has just been reported that the Unselect January 6th Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs has illegally destroyed their Records and Documents. This is unthinkable, and the Fake Political Indictment against me must be immediately withdrawn. The system is Rigged & Corrupt, very much like the Presidential Election of 2020. We are a Nation in Decline!” Trump wrote.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) sent a letter to House January 6th Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) on November 2022 demanding preservation of committee records for the incoming Republican-controlled Congress next January 2023. McCarthy also said Republicans would hold hearings on why the Capitol was “not secure” on January 6, 2021.

“The American people chose Republicans to lead the 118th Congress. On January 3, 2023, your work as Chairman of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will come to an end. For those reasons, I remind you and your staff on the Committee to preserve all records collected and transcripts of testimony taken during your investigation in accordance with House Rule VII. As the Chairman, regardless of who may be directing the work of the Committee, you are responsible for the work done by its members and staff,” the letter read.

On Wednesday, Trump told Bolling that the actions of the Democrats were criminal.

“Now that we have the subpoena power, because we now have subpoena power, all of a sudden, the J6 Committee, the “Unselect” I call them, everything was deleted and destroyed. The documents – everything was deleted and destroyed. That’s a criminal act,” Trump said during the interview.

“All of that stuff, all of that nonsense you watch for a year and a half, go on with all Democrats and two so-called Republicans, but they were worse than any of the Democrats – Kinzinger and Cheney – it’s all been deleted and gotten rid of. They deleted it because they didn’t want anybody to see it, because the real answers were there, but they didn’t want to report it,” Trump added.

WATCH:

President Trump blasts the J6 Committee for deleting their records: “That’s a criminal act!” pic.twitter.com/QhXDlC3ZtW — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 10, 2023

According to Fox News, Democrat Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told House Republicans in a letter, stating, “Consistent with guidance from the Office of the Clerk and other authorities, the Select Committee did not archive temporary committee records that were not elevated by the Committee’s actions, such as use in hearings or official publications, or those that did not further its investigative activities.”

The letter continued, “Accordingly, and contrary to your letter’s implication, the Select Committee was not obligated to archive all video recordings of transcribed interviews or depositions. Based on guidance from House authorities, the Select Committee determined that the written transcripts provided by nonpartisan, professional official reporters, which the witnesses and Select Committee staff had the opportunity to review for errata, were the official, permanent records of transcribed interviews and depositions for the purposes of rule VII.”

Video compilation revealed the hypocrisy of the far-left lawmakers regarding destroying evidence during their made-for-TV show trial of President Trump.

WATCH: