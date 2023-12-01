81-Year-Old Joe Biden Calls a Lid After Doing Absolutely Nothing Today

81-year-old Joe Biden called a lid early Friday afternoon and has nothing on his public schedule.

Biden has been in hiding all day and Karine Jean-Pierre didn’t hold a press briefing on Friday after storming out of the room on Thursday.

Meanwhile, there is an invasion at the southern border.

While Joe Biden is napping, thousands of illegal aliens are pouring over the border per day in Texas, Arizona, and California.

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, there were over 9,400 encounters with illegal aliens at the US southern border in the last 24 hours.

Of those, over 5,800 were released into the United States, according to CBP sources who spoke to Bill Melugin.

Many of the encounters were in Tucson, Arizona where about 3,000 illegals were caught entering the country.

— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 30, 2023

A train full of military-aged illegals arrived at the southern border this week.

All aboard! Here comes another train load. @CBP and @CityEaglePassTx might as well close both bridges. Spotted leaving central Mexico and making its way to the US/MX border. pic.twitter.com/Al961tRxki — Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) November 27, 2023

Sleep well, America.