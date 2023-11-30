White House Briefing Descends Into Chaos as Karine Jean-Pierre Storms Out After Refusing to Call on African Journalist (VIDEO)

The White House press briefing descended into chaos on Thursday as Karine Jean-Pierre stormed out of the room after refusing to call on Today News Africa reporter Simon Ateba.

Biden spokesman John Kirby was standing at the lectern as Simon Ateba demanded a seat at the table.

“It’s so, so crazy that you don’t take a question from an African journalist,” Ateba said to Karine Jean-Pierre.

“Okay, we can end this briefing if we’re not going to be respectful here,” KJP said as she threatened to storm out if Ateba didn’t back down.

“Thanks, everybody!” KJP said as she closed her binder and walked away.

WATCH:

“You don’t take questions from me.” KJP throws a fit and ends the press conference after an African journalist demanded to be called on. pic.twitter.com/maQ6TohZN9 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 30, 2023

After the dustup, Simon Ateba vented his frustrations with Karine Jean-Pierre on X.

“It’s a shame that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre decided to abruptly end the press briefing rather than take a question from me after a year,” Simon Ateba said.

He continued, “Even when President Biden is hosting an African leader like the President of Angola today, the White House does not take a question from the African journalist in the room. I am highly disappointed and even heartbroken that in the citadel of democracy, and in the most powerful house in the world, I’m being discriminated against for a year for trying to do my job while journalist colleagues remain silent.”

“May God help me,” he said.

It’s a shame that @WhiteHouse @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre decided to abruptly end the press briefing rather than take a question from me after a year. Even when President Biden is hosting an African leader like the President of Angola today, the White House does not take a… pic.twitter.com/O8YfrzGa0L — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 30, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre and Simon Ateba don’t get along very well. KJP doesn’t like it when Simon Ateba asks tough questions.

In May of 2023, The Gateway Pundit reported on the new rules for White House press passes that resulted in the purge of more than 442 reporters.

Chief White House Correspondent for Today News Africa, Simon Ateba, shared the letter he received threatening to pull his press pass, with details of the new rules.

Earlier this year Ateba initiated a federal lawsuit, “Ateba v Jean-Pierre,” against White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and the Secret Service.

The lawsuit, filed by the Center for American Liberty, alleges Ateba’s press badge was unjustly revoked after he caused disruptions during press briefings, violating Ateba’s First and Fifth Amendment rights.