Biden Border Crisis Worsens: 9,400+ Illegal Aliens Flood Over Southern Border IN LAST 24 HOURS



Illegals line up at Tucson border; photo credit Tucson Border Patrol

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, there were over 9,400 encounters with illegal aliens at the US southern border in the last 24 hours.

Of those, over 5,800 were released into the United States, according to CBP sources who spoke to Bill Melugin.

Many of the encounters were in Tucson, Arizona where about 3,000 illegals were caught entering the country.

Tucson, Arizona is being overrun by illegal aliens thanks to Joe Biden’s open borders policies. Border Patrol agents in Arizona are overwhelmed by illegals.

Human smugglers and coyotes working for the Mexican cartels have recently diverted tens of thousands of illegals per month to the Tucson sector because they aren’t deterred by Arizona’s Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs. Apprehensions and narcotics/fentanyl events have spiked in Tucson.

An additional 1,600 illegals were crossing in from various ports of entry.

NEW: Per CBP source, 9,400+ migrant encounters at the southern border in last 24 hours, w/ 5,800+ migrants released into the US w/ future court dates. Border Patrol apprehended 7,700+ illegal immigrants, led by Tucson sector w/ almost 3,000.

1,600+ more at CBP ports of entry. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 30, 2023

Earlier this week The Gateway Pundit reported on a train full of thousands of illegal aliens heading toward the US border on Joe Biden’s invitation.

A video posted to X on Monday shows a massive group of military-aged illegal aliens on open train cars heading to the U.S./Mexican border. The train originated in central Mexico, according to citizen journalist Auden Cabello who documents illegal migrant journeys through Coahuila and Texas.

According to Auden Cabello, the train full of illegals was headed to Eagle Pass, Texas.

Watch:

All aboard! Here comes another train load. @CBP and @CityEaglePassTx might as well close both bridges. Spotted leaving central Mexico and making its way to the US/MX border. pic.twitter.com/Al961tRxki — Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) November 27, 2023

According to The Highland County Press, more than 10 million illegal aliens have entered the US since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

US Border Patrol apprehended 3.2 million illegal aliens in fiscal year 2023 (Oct 1-Sept 30). Since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021, the number is estimated at 10 million illegal border crossers. That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.