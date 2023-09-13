MUST LISTEN: Driver Dials 911 After Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm Bogarts EV Charging Station

As previously reported, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and some of her staffers set out on a 4-day electric vehicle road trip through the Southeast this summer.

They traveled from North Carolina to Tennessee to tout the Biden Regime’s commitment to funding electric vehicles that virtually no one wants (or can afford).

According to a reporter embedded in the Energy Department’s EV caravan, the entourage had trouble charging the vehicles.

The best part of the road trip? A family called the police on an Energy Department staffer who was so desperate to reserve a charging plug for Jennifer Granholm’s EV that he blocked the charging station with a gas-powered vehicle.

There was trouble in EV paradise as the caravan of electric vehicles began to run out of charge as they passed through a suburb of Augusta, Georgia.

Energy Department staffers pulled over to charge their fleet when they realized there weren’t enough available fast-charging plugs to juice up their vehicles.

One of the four chargers was broken and the other plugs were in use.

An Energy Department staffer was so desperate to reserve one of the fast-charging plugs for Granholm’s approaching EV that he boxed in a poor family – with a baby in the car – on a sweltering hot day – with his gas-powered vehicle.

The family was so angry that they called the police on Granholm’s staffer.

Audio of the 911 call was released and it reveals the chaos that unfolded at the charging station because of Jennifer Granholm.

“I’m calling because I’m in the Grovetown Walmart at the charging station and there’s literally a non-electric car that is taking up a space and said they’re holding the space for somebody else,” the woman who made the 911 call told a police dispatcher in the recording obtained Tuesday by Fox News Digital. “And it’s holding up a whole bunch of people who need to charge their cars.”

“There are other people who are waiting to charge and they’re still here and they’re not in electric cars,” the woman said. “The sign says you can’t park here unless you’re charging.”

The dispatcher told the 911 caller that a deputy was on the way.

AUDIO: