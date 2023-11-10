World’s First Recombinant Anthrax Vaccine Seeks Approval in Order to “Prepare Against Potential Bioterrorism”

Korean pharmaceutical company GC Biopharma has announced it has applied for approval of its GC1109 recombinant anthrax vaccine to the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

According to GC Biophrama “GC1109 contains protective antigen (PA) as its active pharmaceutical ingredients produced by recombinant DNA technology which delivers 2 types of proteins that comprise anthrax toxin, namely, lethal factor (LF) and edema factor (EF), into cells.”

GC Biopharma in a press release revealed the reason they’re creating the vaccine is “in order to prepare against potential bioterrorism.”

If approved the ‘GC1109’ will be the world’s first recombinant anthrax vaccine.

GC Biopharma announced 1 Nov. 2023 that it has applied for the marketing approval of “GC1109”, an anthrax vaccine jointly developed by GC Biopharma and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), to the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS).

‘GC1109’ contains protective antigen (PA) as its active pharmaceutical ingredients produced by recombinant DNA technology which delivers 2 types of proteins that comprise anthrax toxin, namely, lethal factor (LF) and edema factor (EF), into cells. If approved, “GC1109” will be the world’s first recombinant anthrax vaccine.

Anthrax, caused by Bacillus anthracis, is a Class 1 infectious disease by the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act with a lethality rate of as high as 97% if one is not treated early. In order to prepare against potential bioterrorism and consequent national crisis, GC Biopharma, under the research project supported by KDCA, has been working on developing a recombinant vaccine for anthrax since 2002.

In July The Gateway Pundit  reported Emergent BioSolution’s new anthrax vaccine for adults 18-65 was approved by the FDA.

The last time the United States had a major anthrax attack was right after 9/11 when dozens of anthrax-laced letters were mailed to U.S. Senators and media outlets, which resulted in five people dying and left over 17 people extremely  ill.

As the tension in the Middle East has increased in recent months some states have conducted anthrax simulation attacks.

