World’s First Recombinant Anthrax Vaccine Seeks Approval in Order to “Prepare Against Potential Bioterrorism”

Korean pharmaceutical company GC Biopharma has announced it has applied for approval of its GC1109 recombinant anthrax vaccine to the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

According to GC Biophrama “GC1109 contains protective antigen (PA) as its active pharmaceutical ingredients produced by recombinant DNA technology which delivers 2 types of proteins that comprise anthrax toxin, namely, lethal factor (LF) and edema factor (EF), into cells.”

GC Biopharma in a press release revealed the reason they’re creating the vaccine is “in order to prepare against potential bioterrorism.”

If approved the ‘GC1109’ will be the world’s first recombinant anthrax vaccine.

Per Yahoo Finance:

In July The Gateway Pundit reported Emergent BioSolution’s new anthrax vaccine for adults 18-65 was approved by the FDA.

The last time the United States had a major anthrax attack was right after 9/11 when dozens of anthrax-laced letters were mailed to U.S. Senators and media outlets, which resulted in five people dying and left over 17 people extremely ill.

As the tension in the Middle East has increased in recent months some states have conducted anthrax simulation attacks.

