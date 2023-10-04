Wisconsin Senate Republican President Calls for the Impeachment of Fired Administrator of Elections Meagan Wolfe

Guest post by Jefferson Davis
Madison – In an extremely rare policy, statutory, legal, ethical and procedural move, the Wisconsin Senate Republican President, Sen. Kapenga (R-Delafield), called for the immediate impeachment of ousted Administrator of Elections for Wisconsin, Meagan Wolfe, who refuses to leave the Madison Office building while hiding behind a lawsuit filed on her behalf by AG One Call That’s All Josh Kaul.
Sen. Kapenga (R-Delafield) is calling on all Wisconsin voters to immediately contact Speaker Vos (R-Rochester) and their State Representative asking them to be Co-Sponsors of the 15 Articles of Impeachment filed on Friday, September 22, 2023.
Wisconsin Senate Republicans are on a tear over the last 90 days when it comes to directly addressing election fraud that may affect the outcome of elections as well as the highly questionable, unethical and perhaps illegal administration of elections in Wisconsin over the last several years.
Wisconsin has been ground zero for several years with the highly questionable and unethical administration of elections born out in many court cases ruling in favor of the voters and against the former Administrator of Elections and the Wisconsin Elections Commission as follows:
Wisconsin Senate Republicans have finally had enough with the lack of integrity involving the administration of elections at the direction of the fired Administrator of Elections and have implemented a legislative, legal and statutory action plan to address the matter as follows:
A reproduction of the Wisconsin Republican Senate President is reproduced here:
