Wisconsin Senate Republican President Calls for the Impeachment of Fired Administrator of Elections Meagan Wolfe

Guest post by Jefferson Davis
Madison – In an extremely rare policy, statutory, legal, ethical and procedural move, the Wisconsin Senate Republican President, Sen. Kapenga (R-Delafield), called for the immediate impeachment of ousted Administrator of Elections for Wisconsin, Meagan Wolfe, who refuses to leave the Madison Office building while hiding behind a lawsuit filed on her behalf by AG One Call That’s All Josh Kaul.
Sen. Kapenga (R-Delafield) is calling on all Wisconsin voters to immediately contact Speaker Vos (R-Rochester) and their State Representative asking them to be Co-Sponsors of the 15 Articles of Impeachment filed on Friday, September 22, 2023.
Wisconsin Senate Republicans are on a tear over the last 90 days when it comes to directly addressing election fraud that may affect the outcome of elections as well as the highly questionable, unethical and perhaps illegal administration of elections in Wisconsin over the last several years.
Wisconsin has been ground zero for several years with the highly questionable and unethical administration of elections born out in many court cases ruling in favor of the voters and against the former Administrator of Elections and the Wisconsin Elections Commission as follows:
- Wisconsin Supreme Court rules 2020 election results are “illegitimate” because the Administrator of Elections harmed and injured voters by not following the law – Drop boxes are illegal in Wisconsin, state’s high court rules : NPR.
- Court rules it’s illegal for Administrator of Elections to advise Clerks to “cure” absentee ballots in 2020 – Wisconsin ruling blocks curing absentee ballots (arkansasonline.com).
- Judge outlaws illegal voter registration form Administrator of Elections has been using for years – Judge blocks Wisconsin officials from using federal voter registration form | AP News.
- Racine County Sheriff investigation shows evidence of election fraud at long-term care facilities based on advice of the Administrator of Elections – Racine Co. Sheriff alleges elections commission broke the law – Wisconsin Examiner.
Wisconsin Senate Republicans have finally had enough with the lack of integrity involving the administration of elections at the direction of the fired Administrator of Elections and have implemented a legislative, legal and statutory action plan to address the matter as follows:
- Democrats on the Wisconsin Elections Commission abdicated their statutory duties to abstain from voting to nominate a candidate for Administrator of Elections on June 27, 2023, whose 4-year term was to expire on June 30, 2023- What comes next for Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator after reappointment vote deadlock? | News | wkow.com.
- Senate Republicans unanimously voted to move the process forward on the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s nomination of the Administrator of Elections for a new 4-year term on June 28, 2023, with Senate Resolution 3 – Wisconsin Legislature: SR3: Resolution Text.
- Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection invited Administrator of Elections to testify before their Information Hearing on August 29, 2023, for a new 4-year term, but the Administrator of Elections tried to hide behind the Wisconsin Elections Commission hoping for cover to not have to testify and the Wisconsin Elections Commission took a pass –Elections Commission declines to vote on whether to authorize Wolfe to testify before Senate committee – WisPolitics.
- Administrator of Elections then ran to AG One Call That’s All Josh Kaul on August 24, 2023, as her private and personal attorney to provide cover why she doesn’t have to follow state statutes to abide by her oath-of-office responsibilities – Wisconsin elections head won’t testify at reappointment hearing that state AG says is improper | AP News).
- Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection gave citizens a voice and held a 4-hour informational hearing on August 29, 2023, receiving testimony on why the Administrator of Elections should not be reappointed for which the Administrator of Elections did not attend – Democracy Alerts – Wisconsin Republicans Begin Reappointment Process for Top Elections Official, Contrary To State Law – Democracy Docket.
- Wisconsin Senate Republicans produce a 5-page legal opinion slap down of AG One Call That’s All Josh Kaul’s elementary defense of not having to follow state election law for the Administrator of Elections (click here – Wolfe to skip confirmation hearing after Kaul opines Senate has no say in whether she continues as top elections official – WisPolitics.
- Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection following Senate Rule 22 – Wisconsin Legislature: sr22 vote 3-1-1 (yes, no, abstain) to not accept the reappointment of the Administrator of Elections from the Wisconsin Elections Commission – Senate committee votes against keeping Wolfe as state’s top election official – WisPolitics.
- Full Wisconsin Senate votes 22-11 to not accept the appointment of Meagan Wolfe as Administrator of Elections as recommended by the Wisconsin Elections Commission on September 14, 2023 – Republican-led Wisconsin Senate votes to fire state’s nonpartisan top elections official (wisn.com).
- Administrator of Elections refuses to turn in her keys to the Office and promises to stay in place indefinitely despite being unceremoniously fired by the Wisconsin State Senate – Meagan Wolfe won’t step down as Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator (nbc15.com).
- AG One Call That’s All Josh Kaul immediately filed a lawsuit in judicial liberal friendly Dane County Circuit Court asking to keep the fired Administrator of Elections in place indefinitely as the Administrator’s apparent personal attorney – Kaul files suit seeking order keeping Wolfe as Elections Commission administrator – WisPolitics.
- Senate Republican President Kapenga (R-Delafield) has finally had enough of the apparent games being played by liberal progressive democrats that apparently have no regard whatsoever for the law with endless time, money and resources to hopefully hold this process up until after the 2024 election cycle in hopes of securing Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral College Votes.
- Sen. Kapenga (R-Delafield) is asking all Wisconsin voters to immediately contact their State Representative – 2023 Wisconsin State Representatives to ask them to sign on ask Co-sponsors for the 15 Articles of Impeachment filed on September 22, 2023 –(23-4453/1) (wisconsin.gov).
