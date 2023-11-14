WATCH: “Were You Drinking or On Drugs When You Pulled a Fire Alarm?” – TGP Reporter Confronts High School Principal Jamaal Bowman on His Bogus Fire Alarm Story

The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson confronted Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) on Monday to ask whether he was using drugs or alcohol when he pulled the fire alarm inside of his House office building.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Bowman’s successful efforts to obstruct an official government proceeding in late September “as he was rushing to make an urgent vote,” according to a spokesperson. Bowman was caught pulling the fire alarm in the Cannon Building to shut down Congress and prevent a critical vote to keep the government open.

While he claims this was just an accident, and he just got confused, it indeed looks like he was trying to delay a vote for the continuing resolution that was on the House Floor so he could vote to postpone the budget deadline. What high school principal doesn’t know how a fire alarm works? Not a very safe one.

Capitol Police evacuated the building as a result of his apparent incompetence, and Bowman was only convicted of a misdemeanor for obstructing a Congressional proceeding. He was ordered to pay just $1,000 in fines, serve three months probation before charges are dismissed, and write a letter of apology to Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger. Meanwhile, January 6 defendants are still rotting in the gulags for walking into the Capitol, escorted by police.

Whatever he claims is the reason, The Gateway Pundit reported on new footage that shows the moments before Bowman pulls a fire alarm “by mistake.” He is seen removing the two “Emergency Exit Only” signs on each door and then pulling the alarm before retreating the way he came. Previously, Bowman said he checked the usually unlocked door before pulling the alarm, but the video shows otherwise.

Additionally, in the video, he can be seen slothing toward the door, not like he’s in a hurry, as he claims, but almost as if he’s been using drugs or alcohol, as it would appear to some. He then slaps his hands on the signs, takes them, and hits the fire alarm. What person in their right, sober mind would do this?

When first asked to confirm that he “wasn’t on something” when he pulled the fire alarm to delay Congress, Bowman responded, “We’re not talking about that, man.”

“No, man,” Bowman laughed when asked again, “Were you drinking or on drugs when you pulled a fire alarm?”

He no longer wants to talk about his crime two months later. How does he think innocent J6 prisoners feel three years later, sitting in the gulag and constantly being reminded by the left that they’re “domestic terrorists” for walking into the Capitol – led by police?