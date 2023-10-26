New Footage Released Showing Rep. Jamaal Bowman *Removing* Signs, Not Checking Door, Before Pulling Fire Alarm and Obstructing a House Vote

Last month, Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm “by mistake” in the Capitol’s Cannon Building as he was headed to the vote for the continuing resolution bill that was on the Floor. The building was evacuated by Capitol Police as a result. Bowman has since been charged and plead guilty to a misdemeanor today. He has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, serve three months probation and write a letter of apology to Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger. This punishment pales in comparison to the charges levied against numerous citizens who wandered into the Capitol on January 6th after Capitol Police had permitted entry.

Bowman issued a statement after the plea stating:

“I’m thankful for the quick resolution from the District of Columbia Attorney General’s office on this issue and grateful that the United States Capitol Police General Counsel’s office agreed I did not obstruct nor intend to obstruct any House vote or proceedings. I am responsible for activating a fire alarm, I will be paying the fine issued, and look forward to these charges being ultimately dropped.”

Shortly after the “accident”, The Gateway Pundit reported that Bowman’s digital director Emma Simon stated “Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote. The Congressman regrets any confusion.”

Until now, all that had been disseminated publicly was a still-shot of Rep. Bowman apparently pulling the fire alarm. After the “innocent mistake”, he then walked by several Capitol Police officers before returning to the Capitol.

ABC News reported:

In an interview with Capitol Police during their investigation, Bowman explained that the door he pulled was usually unlocked during votes and that he didn’t tell anyone he pulled the fire alarm because he didn’t want to miss votes to keep the government funded. Still, Republicans accused Bowman of intentionally delaying the vote to allow more time for Democrats to vote to fund the government — accusations Bowman swatted away. He told reporters on Thursday, “I was trying to get out the door. I was rushing to a vote. I’m thankful that we have an agreement in place, and I’m thankful that in three months it’s going to be dismissed. And now let’s move on.”

However, new footage published by RNC Research shows a different story: Bowman doesn’t appear to check the door at all. Instead, he can be seen removing the two signs on each door and then pulling the alarm before retreating the way he came.

NEW FOOTAGE: Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman removes warning signs before pulling the fire alarm in a House office building last month pic.twitter.com/dhwOQN2G6y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2023

The signs on the door say:

Emergency Exit Only Push Until Alarm Sounds (3 seconds) Door Will Unlock in 30 Seconds

This now appears even more so to have been a deliberate act as Bowman doesn’t “check the door” as he claimed, but rather steals the two signs, pulls the alarm and causes the House to stop the vote while USCP evacuates the building.

These are valid questions:

-why was this released now and not weeks ago when the screen cap was released? -he knew there were cameras, did he think those in control of the cams would take his side? -who blocked the full video release the day it happened? -what has changed since this event? Leadership?