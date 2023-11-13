COMING UP – WATCH LIVE: House Set to Vote on Impeaching DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas TONIGHT at 6:30 PM ET

The House is set to vote on Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Articles of Impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Following a vote on the Democrats’ Motion to Table, which is expected at approximately 6:30 pm ET, the House is expected to vote on Greene’s resolution.

Tonight on the House floor, the Democrats will motion to table (kill) my resolution to IMPEACH Mayorkas. A vote with the Democrats is a vote AGAINST impeachment. It’s time for Mayorkas and the Biden administration to be held accountable for the invasion at our southern border. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 13, 2023

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Greene introduced the resolution following a tragic incident in which two of her constituents were killed by human traffickers near the border. These deaths and many more are the results of Biden and Mayorkas’ failure to control the border and prevent the entry of terrorists, human traffickers, drugs, and other contraband into the United States.

The resolution to impeach Mayorkas cites a long list of evidence – enough to fit on six pages – of Mayorkas’ failures as DHS Secretary.

If the RINOs don’t vote to table it, this measure is expected to pass in the House. However, Rep. Andy Biggs, the first Congressman to sponsor Articles of Impeachment, told The Gateway Pundit moments ago, “I can probably think of probably two or three Republicans who might vote to table it, but I am hoping that I am wrong on that.” Biggs continued, We need every Republican vote, and my crackerjack team tells me that it only takes three Republicans to vote no. That really has me concerned.”

Contact your representatives and House Leadership to demand they vote yes to secure our border through impeaching Mayorkas!

Still, impeachment will likely be killed by open-border Democrats in the Senate.

Reuters reports,

The impeachment comes after months of threats from Republicans, who blame Biden’s administration for rolling back harsh restrictions on accepting migrants and asylum seekers put in place under then-President Donald Trump, a Republican. The Republican-controlled House appears likely to impeach Mayorkas, but he will almost definitely be found innocent after a trial in the Senate, which Democrats control by a slim margin.

Read the full resolution below:

Greene Mayorkas Articles of Impeachment by Jordan Conradson on Scribd

Watch the Floor proceedings live below via RSBN on Rumble: