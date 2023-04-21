Rep. Andy Biggs on Calls to Impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas: “I Have the Impeachment Articles Ready To Go”

The Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified before the House committee on Wednesday where he was criticized for “intentionally” allowing the border crisis to worsen under his leadership.

“You have not secured our borders, Mr. Secretary, and I believe you’ve done so intentionally,” Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.), chair of the Homeland Security committee. “There is no other explanation for the systematic dismantling and transformation of our border into a lawless and dangerous open border.”

Rep, Marjorie Greene (R-GA 14th District) said, “You’re a liar. You are letting this go on [fentanyl trafficking] and the numbers prove it. You can’t lie about the facts. You are killing Americans with your policies.”

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) said, “We could give you money to hire 1000 new border agents. Nobody wants to work for you. We’re done with your lies to America. It’s shameful what you brought upon our country.”

According to Fox News Bill Melugin, “At DHS, illegal crossings have reached all-time highs in back-to-back years with over 5 million total now. More than 1.3 million known got aways have successfully snuck into the United States without capture. Migrant deaths have set an all-time record with more than 1,400 at the southern border since 2021. Ice deportations are at an all-time low. Fentanyl deaths have reached record highs. Innocent Americans have been killed and injured, caught up in daily barrages of human smuggling pursuits. And still, Mayorkas will not call the border a crisis. And he insists the border is secure, putting him at odds with his own US Border Patrol chief.”

WATCH:

Live in D.C. today re: growing GOP calls for DHS Secretary Mayorkas to be impeached following a fiery House hearing on Capitol Hill.

A Cabinet Secretary hasn’t been impeached in the U.S. since 1876. @SpeakerMcCarthy’s office tells me – no decision made yet, still investigating. pic.twitter.com/hOepZrS7Ut — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 20, 2023

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ 5th District) announced Thursday that the impeachment articles are ready to go.

“Good. I have the impeachment articles ready to go. It’s long past time to impeach the architect of the Biden Border Crisis,” he wrote.

Good. I have the impeachment articles ready to go. It’s long past time to impeach the architect of the Biden Border Crisis. https://t.co/Ym2flDdTxQ — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) April 20, 2023

On the same day, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) became the first senator to attempt to mirror impeachment efforts in the House by introducing a no-confidence resolution against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

“I don’t think [The House] has a choice. I think it’s what Americans are demanding,” Sen. Marshall said in a release.

“My father, a lifetime chief-of-police, he’s concerned about the safety and security of his family, of me, even just sitting down with a group of Senators on Monday, eight of us in one room and the end conversation was; ‘how do we protect our staff? Our staff members walking from the Capitol to their apartments aren’t safe.’ These are the types of conversations we’re having rather than addressing the issues of inflation, the cost of gasoline, the cost of groceries.”

“5 million people crossed the border illegally under his watch, we have 400,000 convicted criminal aliens still in this country and he’s doing nothing about it. That’s the challenge here – he doesn’t want to do his job.

“This secretary is derelict in his duties. He’s gotta go,” he concluded.