WATCH LIVE: DC Circuit Court Hears Trump’s Appeal on Gag Order in Bogus J6 Election Interference Case – 9:30 AM ET

Today, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will consider President Trump’s request to remove his gag order in DOJ thug Jack Smith’s bogus election interference case.

The hearing begins at 9:30 am ET. Watch live below.

In August, Trump was hit with four counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Presiding over the criminal case is Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan. Chutkan worked at the same law office as Hunter Biden and donated over $3,000 to Barack Obama from 2008-2012.

CBS reports,

Legal teams for special counsel Jack Smith and former President Donald Trump are set to face off in a high-stakes appeals court hearing on Monday over a federal judge’s ruling limiting certain aspects of Trump’s speech in relation to this case, ahead of his criminal trial in Washington, D.C. Trump asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to overturn or pause District Judge Tanya Chutkan’s October limited gag order — which is currently not in effect — that would bar him from publicly targeting individual prosecutors, court staff, or potential witnesses tied to the 2020 election-related federal prosecution. The special counsel had urged Chutkan to impose even broader restrictions on the former president’s pretrial speech, alleging his public comments threatened the proper administration of the judicial process and might inspire violence from supporters. Her order did not go as far as prosecutors had requested, but Chutkan said she was treating the former president like any other defendant by preventing him from publicly speaking out against those who might testify against him at trial.

The biased leftwing judge recently denied Trump’s October 23 Motion to remove references to the fedsurrection on January 6 from his indictment.

Post Millenial reports,

Federal judge Tanya Chutkan issued a ruling on Friday rejecting 2024 GOP frontrunner Donald Trump’s request that paragraphs including “inflammatory allegations” regarding January 6, 2021, be removed from the federal January 6 conspiracy case against him. “Regardless of whether the allegations at issue are relevant, Defendant has not satisfied his burden to clearly show that they are prejudicial. He argues that sharing the allegations with the jury may result in prejudice at his trial ‘because members of the jury may wrongfully impute fault to [him]’ for ‘the actions at the Capitol on January 6,'” the opinion states. Chutkan wrote that the jury will not be provided a copy of the indictment, “eliminating that source of potential prejudice.” The judge said that the Reply in Support of the Motion, filed by Trump’s team on Wednesday, “devotes only a single paragraph to the prejudice requirement.”

This is especially important with the new discoveries from a recent Congressional Hearing where Rep. Clay Higgins revealed that FBI “Ghost Busses” were “filled with FBI informants dressed as Trump supporters” and deployed at Washington DC’s Union Station on January 6, 2021. Higgins concluded his questioning of FBI Director Chris Wray by telling him, “Your day is coming, Director Wray!”

One year ago, Higgins also questioned Wray, who refused to give answers, about the plainclothes FBI operatives dressed as Trump supporters inside the US Capitol on January 6.

Watch the Appeals Court hearing on Trump’s gag order live below: