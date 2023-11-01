WATCH: In Effort to Remove Trump From Ballot in Colorado, DC Metro Officer Under Oath Details His Injuries From Jan 6 – But His Facebook Photos Tell a Different Story

A 14th Amendment trial to boot Trump from the 2024 ballot in Colorado began this week after a group of voters filed a lawsuit.

A Democrat judge last week rejected Trump’s effort to shut down a lawsuit seeking to block him from the 2024 presidential ballot citing the 14th Amendment.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

Last Friday, Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace ruled against Trump for the third time and allowed the lawsuit to proceed.

Radical leftist attorneys in Colorado this week opened their argument to toss President Trump from the ballot in the state.

During their opening remarks, the far-left attorneys shared two clips of President Trump’s speech at the Ellipse to a million supporters on January 6, 2021.

They omitted the part where President Trump told his supporters to be PEACEFUL!

In an effort to remove Trump from the ballot, DC Metropolitan Police Officer Danny Hodges testified under oath about the injuries he sustained on January 6.

In previous testimony before the House January 6 Committee, Hodges said he continues to be haunted by the events on January 6 after he was ‘pinned’ in a doorway at the Capitol.

Hodges told the Colorado court that he “experienced pain and bruising” about his body on his “skull and hand.”

“I had a contusion on my head from being struck with my own baton which I believe resulted in concussion as I experienced a headache for two weeks after the fact. I had lacerations on the face. Bleeding from the mouth and pain in my eye from someone attempting to gouge it out,” Hodges said.

In an attempt to help remove Donald Trump from the Colorado ballot, @SemperWry under oath detailed his alleged injuries from Jan 6 Except… pic.twitter.com/kc5L8Ld3mn — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) October 31, 2023

However, as Julie Kelly noted, photos posted by Officer Hodges on Facebook on January 7 of his injuries – just one day after the January 6 Capitol protest – tell a different story.



Danny Hodges, Facebook photo from Jan.7, 2021

Here are photos he posted on FB on 1/7 of his injuries from the previous day. No swollen hand. No large contusion on his head. No evidence of an attempt to gouge out his eye. Hodges—like Fanone, Gonell, and Dunn—lied about his injuries. pic.twitter.com/scHgF9xfzf — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) October 31, 2023

Hodges also falsely claimed police had been “seizing guns all day” and believed protesters were better armed than cops in full riot gear.

He also lied that police had been “seizing guns all day” and believed protesters were better armed than cops in full riot gear. Danny also omitted the part when his colleagues started throwing flash bangs and sting balls with rubber bullets into crowd shortly after 1pm pic.twitter.com/b4ICvToIh7 — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) October 31, 2023

Hodges’ bodycam footage has been yet been released.

Here is a Facebook post in between almost dying on January 6: