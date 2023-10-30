DISGUSTING! Dirty Leftist Attorneys Play Video of Trump on Jan. 6 to Open Colorado Case to Remove Trump from Ballot – REFUSE TO PLAY His Words Encouraging Supporters to be Peaceful (VIDEO)

The dirty left was up to their old tricks again today.

Radical leftist attorneys in Colorado opened their argument to toss President Trump from the ballot in the state.

During their opening remarks, these far-left attorneys shared two clips of President Trump’s speech at the Ellipse to a million supporters on January 6, 2021.

They insist President Trump started a violent riot.

Here is the video they would not play in court – President Trump telling supporters to be PEACEFUL!

The attorneys hid that from the court.

These same lawless radicals will tell you Joe Biden had every right to label half of the country, the MAGA voters, as enemies of the state in his speech in Philadelphia!

These people are so predictable in their lies and omissions.