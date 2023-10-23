Democrat Judge Rejects Trump’s Effort to Shut Down Lawsuit Seeking to Block Him From 2024 Ballot in Colorado – Trump Campaign Responds

A Democrat judge rejected Trump’s effort to shut down a lawsuit seeking to block him from the 2024 presidential ballot citing the 14th Amendment.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace on Friday ruled against Trump for the third time and allowed the lawsuit to proceed. If Trump’s other pending motion to toss the case gets rejected, the case will go to trial on October 30.

Judge Wallace ripped Trump’s arguments against the lawsuit.

“If the Party, without any oversight, can choose its preferred candidate, then it could theoretically nominate anyone regardless of their age, citizenship, residency,” she wrote. “Such an interpretation is absurd; the Constitution and its requirements for eligibility are not suggestions, left to the political parties to determine at their sole discretion.”

The Trump campaign blasted the Democrat judge in response to her latest ruling.

“She is going against the clear weight of legal authority. We are confident the rule of law will prevail, and this decision will be reversed – whether at the Colorado Supreme Court, or at the U.S. Supreme Court,” a Trump campaign spokesperson said. “To keep the leading candidate for President of the United States off the ballot is simply wrong and un-American.”

Similar efforts to keep Trump off the ballot have already been shut down in Arizona and elsewhere.