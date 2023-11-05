VIDEO: Radical Pro-Palestinian Protestors Deface and Vandalize Statues in Washington DC – Spray Paint White House Fence

Historical monuments near the White House were vandalized on Saturday evening by pro-Palestinian protesters.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, thousands of pro-Palestine protestors flocked outside the White House on Saturday to protest the Biden admin’s support for Israel in their war against Hamas.

Videos from the protest that have surfaced on X show pro-Palestine protesters placing the Palestinian keffiyeh (checkered black and white scarf) on a statue of Benjamin Franklin on Pennsylvania Avenue and several other statues in Lafayette Park were spray painted with pro-Palestine slogans.

Another video shows a statue of Andrew Jackson holding a Palestinian flag.

NEW: United States monuments in Washington D.C. have been vandalized by pro-Palestine thugs as rioters rage against President Biden’s support of Israel. The monuments include: Andrew Jackson statue in front of the White House. The General Marquis de Lafayette Statue in… pic.twitter.com/bfvJvRnnLK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2023

According to the Secret Service, no have arrests have been made.

The demonstrators also covered the General Marquis de Lafayette Statue in nearby Lafayette Park with graffiti and Palestinian flags, according to social media posts. The protesters were rallying against the Biden administration’s support of Israel in the war against Hamas. Some outside the White House were heard chanting “F–k Joe Biden.” “Demonstrators are beginning to disperse from the area and the attempted gate trespass from earlier was handled without incident by Secret Service Uniformed Division officers and support teams,” Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, said. “As of now, no arrests have been made by Secret Service personnel.”

The White House’s fence was also vandalized with red paint.

