INSURRECTION: Large Mob of Pro-Hamas Radicals Attacks White House Gates (VIDEO)

by

Pro-Hamas and anti-Israel radicals are currently protesting outside the White House.

The mob is shaking the gates, chanting anti-Semitic slogans and waving Palestinian flags.

It looks an awful lot like… an insurrection.

Will a single one of these people be arrested?

FOX News reports:

Pro-Palestinian protesters seen shaking White House gate vandalized with red paint: ‘F–k Joe Biden’

A White House fence was vandalized Saturday night with red paint as pro-Palestinian protesters shook the gate to one entrance to the executive mansion as some chanted “F–k Joe Biden,” the New York Post reported.

The demonstrators also covered the General Marquis de Lafayette Statue in nearby Lafayette Park with graffiti and Palestinian flags, according to social media posts.

The protesters were rallying against the Biden administration’s support of Israel in the war against Hamas. Some outside the White House were heard chanting “F–k Joe Biden.”

Demonstrators also canted “Free, free Palestine!” and “Cease-fire now!”

Watch below:

This is the base of the Democrat party. Antifa, BLM and other assorted radicals.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.