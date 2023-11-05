INSURRECTION: Large Mob of Pro-Hamas Radicals Attacks White House Gates (VIDEO)

Pro-Hamas and anti-Israel radicals are currently protesting outside the White House.

The mob is shaking the gates, chanting anti-Semitic slogans and waving Palestinian flags.

It looks an awful lot like… an insurrection.

Will a single one of these people be arrested?

FOX News reports:

Pro-Palestinian protesters seen shaking White House gate vandalized with red paint: ‘F–k Joe Biden’ A White House fence was vandalized Saturday night with red paint as pro-Palestinian protesters shook the gate to one entrance to the executive mansion as some chanted “F–k Joe Biden,” the New York Post reported. The demonstrators also covered the General Marquis de Lafayette Statue in nearby Lafayette Park with graffiti and Palestinian flags, according to social media posts. The protesters were rallying against the Biden administration’s support of Israel in the war against Hamas. Some outside the White House were heard chanting “F–k Joe Biden.” Demonstrators also canted “Free, free Palestine!” and “Cease-fire now!”

Watch below:

An enthusiastic ‘Fuck Joe Biden’ chant at White House #March4Palestine Although this chant is common among crowd, one woman in head covering turned to kid and said, ‘Oh no, we don’t say that word’ pic.twitter.com/YJkqzZPuxQ — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) November 4, 2023

Outside White House: ‘We don’t want a Jewish state! We want 48!’ #March4Palestine pic.twitter.com/MHQXMezSHb — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) November 4, 2023

Pro-Palestine protesters chant “Allahu Akbar” outside of The White House pic.twitter.com/f4E0K0OuP4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 5, 2023

BREAKING: White House gates scaled by Pro-Palestinian activists after they rushed secret service and vandalized the gates pic.twitter.com/XCr4t7QECE — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 5, 2023

The White House’s NW entrance has been smeared with red paint and protesters are pushing on gate #March4Palestine pic.twitter.com/D4cFNOCyiU — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) November 4, 2023

“Walls don’t work”

“Diversity is our strength” Meanwhile at the White House: pic.twitter.com/zkbdBcX3OQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 5, 2023

If you don’t recognize your country anymore, it’s not just you. This is the White House… right now. pic.twitter.com/8LWQ8Im2PT — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) November 5, 2023

This is the base of the Democrat party. Antifa, BLM and other assorted radicals.