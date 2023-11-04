Tens of Thousands of Pro-Palestinian Protestors March in DC (VIDEO)

Tens of thousands of pro-Hamas/Palestinian demonstrators marched in downtown DC on Saturday demanding a ‘cease fire.’

“We’re here to say we support freedom for Palestine,” ANSWER Coalition media coordinator Walter Smolarek said, according to NBC Washington. “We’re here to demand a cease-fire now. We demand an end to the massacre of civilians in Gaza.”

“We’re gathered here because we believe that the Palestinian people have the right to live in freedom, have the right to live in peace and without being subjected to constant bombardments, to constant imprisonment, harassment, the occupation of their land,” Smolarek said.

A massive group of protesters took over downtown DC.

⚡️ THOUSANDS attend MASSIVE pro-Palestinian PROTEST in Washington, D.C. TODAY. pic.twitter.com/3EKY80PIu7 — Zagonel (@Zagonel85) November 4, 2023

The pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered at Freedom Plaza.

People are starting to gather at Freedom Plaza for today’s pro-Palestine rally in Washington, D.C., they are calling for a ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/7zHuQ8oS4G — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 4, 2023

The crowd is chanting: “We don’t want no two-state, we want ’48!”

At the head of the ceasefire march towards the White House, the crowd chants, “We don’t want no two-state, we want ‘48!” pic.twitter.com/5pvIdpwCkL — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 4, 2023

Muslim men were engaged in Islamic prayer in Freedom Plaza. Make no mistake about it, there is nothing peaceful about a massive group of Muslim men called to prayer in public. This is an act of aggression toward the U.S. and Israel.