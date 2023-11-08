VIDEO: Anti-Semitic Democrat Rashida Tlaib Offers a Vile Defense for Her Disgusting Anti-Israel Remarks and CRIES While Fellow Jew-Hater Ilhan Omar Comforts Her

The Gateway Pundit previously reported the House of Representatives voted to censure Jew-hating Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for her sick remarks calling for the annihilation of Israel.

Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) introduced the resolution to censure the disgusting anti-Semite as Jim Hoft previously revealed. McCormick pointed out that Tlaib embraced the pro-Hamas phrase “from the river to to the sea” which is a call for a Nazi-style genocide of Jews in Israel and correctly noted she was “promoting false narratives” after she called Israel an “apartheid” state.

The final vote was 234-188. 22 Democrats voted in favor of censuring Tlaib while four RINOs voted against doing so.

BREAKING: The House of Reps has voted to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her anti-Semitism. 22 Democrats voted in favor of it. pic.twitter.com/ejsaC1SfXy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 8, 2023

Before the vote, Tlaib offered a vile and pathetic defense for her sick remarks while blaming everyone but herself. She then started sobbing in the middle of her speech and needed fellow Jew-hater Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) to help her recover.

She portrayed herself as victim throughout the tirade and falsely accused Israel of committing war crimes while ignoring the proven atrocities committed by Hamas.

Her fit was made even worse by the fact she used her grandmother living in Gaza as a prop to defend herself. Absolutely shameless.

WATCH:

Relevant remarks:

I’m the only Palestinian-American serving in Congress, Mr. Chairman, and my perspective is needed here now more than ever. I will not be silenced and I will not let you distort my words. Trying to bully or censor me won’t work because this movement for a ceasefire is much bigger than one person. It’s growing every single day today. There are millions of people across our country who oppose Netanyahu’s extremism and are done watching our government support collective punishment and the use of white phosphorus bombs that melt flesh to the bone. They’re cutting off food, water, electricity, and medical care to millions of people with nowhere to go. Like me Mr. chairman, they don’t believe the answer to war crimes is more war crimes. The refusal of Congress and the administration to acknowledge Palestinian lives is chipping away at my soul. I can’t believe I have to say this but Palestinian people are not disposable (starts crying). (Omar emerges to comfort her) My grandmother (sobbing) like all Palestinians just wants to live her life with freedom and human dignity we all deserve…The cries of the Palestinian and Israeli children sound no different to me. We will continue to call for a ceasefire (Israel surrender) Mr. chairman and for the immediate delivery of critical humanitarian Aid to Gaza for the release of all hostages and those arbitrarily detained. 71% of Michigan Democrats support a ceasefire so you can try to censor me but you can’t silence their voices. President Biden must listen to and represent all of us not just some of us. I urge the president to have the courage to call for a ceasefire and an end to the killings.

At no point did Tlaib express empathy for the Jewish families burned alive in their beds, the young people slaughtered, and the helpless women raped by Hamas savages. She did not even bother mentioning the October 7th terrorist attack which started the war.

What a sick and narcissistic human being.