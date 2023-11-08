BREAKING: US House Votes to CENSURE Jew-Hating Rashida Tlaib over Anti-Israel Remark – Here are the 22 Democrats Who Voted Yes and the 4 RINOs Who Voted No

The House voted tonight on whether to censure Rashida Tlaib for her despicable remark on Israel in a sudden schedule change.

As previously reported, Rep. Rich McCormick (D-GA) introduced a resolution calling to censure the disgusting Anti-Semite after she called for Israel’s destruction as Jim Hoft previously revealed.

McCormick’s had moved to censure Tlaib for what he called “promoting false narratives” after she called Israel an “apartheid” state and embraced the pro-Hamas phrase “from the river to to the sea.” The later calls for a Nazi-style genocide of Jews.

The final vote was 234-188. 22 Democrats voted in favor of censuring Tlaib while four RINOs voted against doing so.

Tlaib had previously survived a censure resolution on week ago offered by Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA). 22 RINOS sided with the pro-Hamas supporter.

Taylor-Greene reintroduced her censure resolution after amending it to refer to the Oct. 18 protest as an “illegal occupation” of a House building. The House previously planned to consider her resolution Tuesday night.

But as the New York Times notes, she withdrew her solution after the House voted to allow McCormick’s to move forward

Here are the four RINOs who voted no.

1. Ken Buck (CO-4)

2. Thomas Massie (KY-4)

3. John Duarte (CA-13)

4. Tom McClintock (CA-4)

Here are the 22 Democrats who bravely voted Yes.

1. Steve Cohen (TN-9)

2. Jim Costa (CA-21)

3. Angie Craig (MN-2)

4. Don Davis (NC-1)

5. Lois Frankel (FL-22)

6. Jared Golden (ME-2)

7. Dan Goldman (NY-10)

8. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5)

9. Greg Landsman (OH-1)

10. Susie Lee (NV-3)

11. Kathy Manning (NC-6)

12. Jared Moskowitz (FL-23)

13. Wiley Nickel (NC-13)

14. Chris Pappas (NH-1)

15. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-3)

16. Pat Ryan (NY-18)

17. Brad Schneider (IL-10)

18. Kim Schrier (WA-8)

19. Darren Soto (FL-9)

20. Ritchie Torres (NY-15)

21. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-25)

22. Federica Wilson (FL-24)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

