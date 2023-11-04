One Day After Congress Fails to Censure Rashida Tlaib She Calls for the Elimination of Israel on Twitter

The House of Representatives voted against a resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). The resolution, which accused Tlaib of being “the most pro-terrorist, pro-Hamas, anti-Israel, and antisemitic member of Congress,” failed to pass with a vote of 222-186. Notably, twenty-two Republicans sided with the Democrats to table the resolution, preventing further debate on the matter.

The list of Republicans who voted against the censure includes:

​ Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI) ​ Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) ​ Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) ​ Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) Rep. John Duarte (R-CA) Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI) Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI) Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) Rep. Michael Turner (R-OH) Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) Rep. Patricia McCormick (R-NJ) Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA)

Here are the 12 Republicans who did not vote:

Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH) Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK) Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA) Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX)

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) was among those who voted to table the motion. In a statement released on Thursday, Roy explained his decision, stating, “Rep. Rashida Tlaib has repeatedly made outrageous remarks toward Israel and the Jewish people. Her conduct is unbecoming of a member of Congress and certainly worthy of condemnation – if not censure.” He further elaborated on his concerns about the resolution’s language, particularly its use of the term ‘insurrection.’

“However, tonight’s feckless resolution to censure Tlaib was deeply flawed and made legally and factually unverified claims, including the claim of leading an ‘insurrection’.”

(2/3)”However, tonight’s feckless resolution to censure Tlaib was deeply flawed and made legally and factually unverified claims, including the claim of leading an ‘insurrection’.” — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) November 2, 2023

On Thursday, after surviving her censure vote, Rashida Tlaib called for genocide of the Israeli Jews on Twitter.

Nothing to see here folks, just a U.S. congressional representative calling for Jewish genocide and mass murder. https://t.co/1k3BncKRmv — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 4, 2023

What does “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” stand for?

The slogan is typically treated to mean the extermination of Jews and the elimination of the Jewish state.

A Labor Party member was suspended from the party for using the phrase in October.

The Examiner reported: