Victor Reacts: There Is Hope For the Youth! High School Students Stage Walkout Over Insane Transgender Policies (VIDEO)

There is still hope for America’s youth!

As the Gateway Pundit reported,

Loudoun County, Virginia – Dozens of based students at Woodgrove High School staged a big walkout out of the school on Wednesday in protest of the Loudoun County School Board’s (LCPS) insane and dangerous policy which allows “transgender” and “non-binary” students to use the school bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported LCPS was embroiled in a massive scandal where a trans student raped a female student at Stonebridge High School on May 28th, 2021, but chose to bury the information instead of taking appropriate measures.

The same transgender student committed a SECOND sexual assault on a female at another Loudoun County school after he was transferred out.

Not only did the school officials cover up the incidents to “prevent controversy over their transgender policy,” but they also arrested and prosecuted the girl’s father after he tried to sound the alarm at a school board meeting.

The school board in February then REFUSED to release an internal report detailing the district’s mishandling of sexual assaults by the trans student.