Victor Reacts: There Is Hope For the Youth! High School Students Stage Walkout Over Insane Transgender Policies (VIDEO)

There is still hope for America’s youth!
As the Gateway Pundit reported,
Loudoun County, Virginia – Dozens of based students at Woodgrove High School staged a big walkout out of the school on Wednesday in protest of the Loudoun County School Board’s (LCPS) insane and dangerous policy which allows “transgender” and “non-binary” students to use the school bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.
The Gateway Pundit previously reported LCPS was embroiled in a massive scandal where a trans student raped a female student at Stonebridge High School on May 28th, 2021, but chose to bury the information instead of taking appropriate measures.
The same transgender student committed a SECOND sexual assault on a female at another Loudoun County school after he was transferred out.
Not only did the school officials cover up the incidents to “prevent controversy over their transgender policy,” but they also arrested and prosecuted the girl’s father after he tried to sound the alarm at a school board meeting.
The school board in February then REFUSED to release an internal report detailing the district’s mishandling of sexual assaults by the trans student.
Female students also spoke to WJLA explaining why they joined the protest. One pointed out the “massive safety risk” and said she was sick of the despicable board members writing concerned students off as “right-wing crazies” and ignoring them.
She also said she had to stop using the bathroom at school out of concern for her own personal safety. “It’s a massive safety risk, and they [LCPS] don’t do anything about it. And we express these concerns and they ignore us and write us off as right-wing crazies. We’re not crazy. We just don’t want to be in danger on a daily basis in this building.”
Many young people reject the liberal insanity that is being forced upon them! The future is bright for these kids.