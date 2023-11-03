WATCH: DOZENS of Based High School Students in Loudoun County, Virginia Stage Walkout Demanding School District Reverse Dangerous Transgender Bathroom and Lockeroom Policy Which Has Led to Innocent Girls Being Raped

Loudoun County, Virginia – Dozens of based students at Woodgrove High School staged a big walkout out of the school on Wednesday in protest of the Loudoun County School Board’s (LCPS) insane and dangerous policy which allows “transgender” and “non-binary” students to use the school bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported LCPS was embroiled in a massive scandal where a trans student raped a female student at Stonebridge High School on May 28th, 2021, but chose to bury the information instead of taking appropriate measures.

The same transgender student committed a SECOND sexual assault on a female at another Loudoun County school after he was transferred out.

Not only did the school officials cover up the incidents to “prevent controversy over their transgender policy,” but they also arrested and prosecuted the girl’s father after he tried to sound the alarm at a school board meeting.

The school board in February then REFUSED to release an internal report detailing the district’s mishandling of sexual assaults by the trans student.

It’s safe to say the kids are absolutely fed up with LCPS embracing the far-left rainbow mafia’s demands on gender policy at the expense of their safety. These young patriots also made sure to embrace our national anthem as they rightfully protested.

Yesterday Loudoun County students staged a walkout to protest biological men being allowed in girls bathrooms & locker rooms. NICE to see students protesting something that makes sense for a change! Fun fact: If you have a penis, you use the men’s room.pic.twitter.com/KJaofKooZf — Joey Meugniot (@realjoeymUS) November 3, 2023

WJLA estimates between 50-100 students joined the protest.

Nick Minock of WJLA captured the moment the students walked out of class and reports that some of these kids even defied their woke teachers who tried to persuade them from joining the walkout.

SkyTrack 7 captured the moment Loudoun County students walked out of school asking the school board to restore girls only and boys only locker rooms, showers and bathrooms. I’m hearing from some students that their teachers discouraged them from joining the walk out. But in… pic.twitter.com/GjextmnkRW — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) November 2, 2023

One male student explained to WJLA that the district’s policy is “an invasion of privacy” and goes against his moral values:

In the locker rooms in the morning it’s an invasion of privacy, as I said because when men and natural-born males are in our locker rooms and they are showering in the morning, natural-born females can walk in there as they please. And that is not OK. And it goes against what we believe in.

A football player for Woodgrove High School simply wants not to feel uncomfortable after practice.

I would like to be able when I get off football practice and go put my pads away and change not feel uncomfortable with other genders in there watching me I feel that girls feel the same way about the situation. How would you feel if you were a female changing with a male?

Female students also spoke to WJLA explaining why they joined the protest. One pointed out the “massive safety risk” and said she was sick of the despicable board members writing concerned students off as “right-wing crazies” and ignoring them.

She also said she had to stop using the bathroom at school out of concern for her own personal safety.

It’s a massive safety risk, and they [LCPS] don’t do anything about it. And we express these concerns and they ignore us and write us off as right-wing crazies. We’re not crazy. We just don’t want to be in danger on a daily basis in this building. I think it’s people finally stepping up and just being sick of it. We’re sick of being here and just being completely ignored. I stopped using them (the bathrooms) because I don’t know what’s going to happen to me in there. And people can be like, “Oh, well, that’s paranoid.” I’m telling you right now half the women in this building feel the same way. We don’t use the bathrooms. We hold our pee until we can’t. I mean, there are girls in PE (Physical Education class) who still get changed in the bathroom stalls in there because they’re afraid of who might waltz in

LCPS released a canned and nonsensical statement to WJLA when asked if they were going to listen to these brave pupils and reverse their sick policy.

The Loudoun County School Board is continuing to follow its established process in its review of the latest Model Policies issued by the Virginia Department of Education. Policy 8040 is in review along with the new Model Policies, by the Student Services Committee.

While there is little hope of LCPS embracing reality anytime soon, we can at least take comfort that at least some of our young people have good sense and a bright future ahead of them.