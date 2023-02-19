COVERUP: Loudoun County School Board Refuses To Release Internal Report Detailing The District’s Mishandling Of Sexual Assaults By Transsexual Student

Disqus Comment Count:

On February 14, the Loudoun County School Board decided to spit in the face of parents and refused to release an internal report detailing Loudoun County Public School’s (LCPS) mishandling of two 2021 sexual assaults by a transsexual at two separate high schools.

The motion to release the report, which was completed in January 2022, failed by a 6-3 margin. The majority hid behind “student privacy” as a main reason to suppress the truth from Loudoun County residents.

Here are the traitors to the community.

Last night, the Loudoun County school board voted 6-3 against releasing the independent report on how they mishandled sexual assaults in high schools in 2021. Every Loudoun parent should remember the names of these six cowards and remember that they'll have a chance to vote them… https://t.co/2JE2Otxf2x pic.twitter.com/meeB6u08ri — 1776 Project PAC (@1776ProjectPac) February 15, 2023

The real reason behind the report’s sealing is that it likely confirms the findings of a special grand jury last December. This grand jury was empaneled by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) at the direction of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R).

The jury found LCPS was tardy in its handling of the sexual assaults and “failed at every juncture.”

“There were several decision points for senior LCPS administrators, up to and including the superintendent, to be transparent and step in and alter the sequence of events leading up to the October 6, 2021 BRHS sexual assault,” the report reads. “They failed at every juncture.”

Scott Ziegler, the former superintendent of LCPS, was fired by the school board and indicted last year on three misdemeanor charges by the special grand jury. Former LCPS spokesman Wayde Byard faces a felony charge of lying to the grand jury.

Recall the LCPS enabled these heinous crimes to occur in the first place by allowing students to use restrooms corresponding with their “gender identity.” They decided the feelings of the radical pro-trans mafia superseded parental rights.

The adopted policy took place shortly after the first sexual assault, which occurred in a bathroom at Stone Bridge High School. According to National Review, the victim’s father argued during a public school board meeting that the policy would lead to the further victimization of female students.

The board, however, claimed there was no record of a sexual assault and the father was escorted out of the meeting by police.

The school board then gave the transsexual rapist a free pass and allowed him to transfer to Broad Run High School. The male student went on to kidnap a girl out of a hallway and forced her into an empty classroom, where he nearly suffocated and sexually assaulted her.

The student was found guilty of sexual assault by a juvenile court judge last October.

Despite these crimes and almost certain criminal behavior by former LCPS administrators, the school board has adamantly refused to reverse its bathroom policy. This means girls will remain vulnerable to future sexual predators wishing to exploit this insanity.

These truly disgraceful board members must be removed by an legal means necessary. Another recall effort would be a good idea.