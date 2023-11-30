Victor Reacts: Liberal Media Makes Fools of Themselves! Young Chiefs Fan Accused of Racism is Native American! (VIDEO)

In a hilarious development to an outrageous story, the liberal media has once again made complete fools of themselves.

As reported by with the Gateway Pundit, “The young Kansas City Chiefs fan falsely accused of wearing blackface by a racist Deadspin writer has been identified and this revelation makes the story worse for the garbage website.”

The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila previously reported that Carron Phillips smeared an innocent child who attended Sunday’s Kansas City vs Las Vegas game by posting a deceptive photo of only one side of his face. The race-baiting scumbag claimed the innocent child was “hating” black people and Native Americans at the same time. In reality, the boy was wearing the teams’ colors which are black and red. A popular Chiefs Facebook fan group named Real KC Chiefs Fans revealed Tuesday that the child is Holden A. from California. But the story gets even better. It turns out that Holden is an authentic Native American. He belongs to the Chumash tribe and his grandfather is on the Tribe board in Santa Ynez.

The young man is a devoted fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, and has been spotted at many games. In fact, he has become something of a fan favorite, even leading the crowd in the “tomahawk chop” which has also been called racist against Native Americans.

During Sunday’s Raiders vs Chiefs game, ‘Deadspins’ @carronJphillips tried claiming this sweet kid was wearing ‘black face,’ when his photo only showed one side of his face. He’s California native Holden Armenta, and his grandfather belongs to the Chumash Tribe.

Even the… pic.twitter.com/HtFlpY0cng — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) November 29, 2023

How many times will the liberal media go out of their way to attack an innocent child, resulting in costly lawsuits, before their learn their lesson?

Anyone with a brain knew all along that this was just a young man trying to enjoy a football game, but the media has an agenda to push so facts come second.