PLOT TWIST: Young Chiefs Fan Falsely Accused of Wearing Blackface by Deadspin Writer Has Been Revealed and There’s a Huge Twist to the Story

The young Kansas City Chiefs fan falsely accused of wearing blackface by a Deadspin writer has been identified and this revelation makes the story worse for the garbage website.

Carron Phillips smeared an innocent child who attended Sunday's Kansas City vs Las Vegas game by posting a deceptive photo of only one side of his face. The writer claimed the innocent child was "hating" black people and Native Americans at the same time.

In reality, the boy was wearing the teams’ colors which are black and red.

A popular Chiefs Facebook fan group named Real KC Chiefs Fans revealed Tuesday that the child is Holden A. from California. But the story gets even better.

It turns out that Holden is an authentic Native American. He belongs to the Chumash tribe and his grandfather is on the Tribe board in Santa Ynez.

During Sunday’s broadcast Holden A. from California, a Native of the Chumash Tribe. His Grandfather is on the Chumash Tribe board up in Santa Ynez. This is his family at Super Bowl LVII. Everyone is making a massive deal out of this, only trying to show one side of his face to push their narrative. Real Kansas City Chiefs Fans Salute You Holden And Your Family.

Shannon Armeta came forward on Facebook and confirmed that Holden is her son and is Native American. Moreover, he is a popular figure at the Chiefs’ games.

Everyone asked to take a photo with him. He’s Native American – people are ridiculous.

The Chiefs players also appear to like Holden. Watch him help lead the fans in doing the tomahawk chop while players on the sidelines follow his lead.

During Sunday’s Raiders vs Chiefs game, ‘Deadspins’ @carronJphillips tried claiming this sweet kid was wearing ‘black face,’ when his photo only showed one side of his face. He’s California native Holden Armenta, and his grandfather belongs to the Chumash Tribe.

Holden appears to be a rising star on the football field as well. Kyle Becker captured footage showing the little guy making a series of solid plays for his team at the defensive back position.

It turns out: KC warpaint kid Holden Armenta can really ball. The Kansas City @Chiefs would be proud! pic.twitter.com/4mUSCf2Pxx — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 29, 2023

Here is a photo of the beaming child posing with four Las Vegas cheerleaders.