UPDATE: Reason Revealed for Fulton County Criminal Defense Attorneys Sudden Withdrawal From Prominent Georgia Case

Last week, The Gateway Pundit reported that the two criminal defense attorneys representing Fulton County BRE’s Aaron Johnson and Teresa Crawford in the Favorito et al. v. Wan et al lawsuit abruptly withdrew from representing the two democrat Board of Registration and Elections members.

The civil case seeking the examination of physical paper ballots in Fulton County has been ongoing since December 2020 and was, at one point, suddenly dismissed in October 2021 by Judge Brian Amero. This dismissal came just four months after the criminal defense attorneys were hired by Fulton County.

The case was, however, remanded back down after a Georgia Supreme Court ruling in Sons of Confederate Veterans v. Henry County established that voters have standing to bring such cases.

As if the speculation around why Fulton County hired prominent criminal defense attorneys Donald F. Samuel and Amanda R. Clark Palmer in a civil case wasn’t intriguing enough, the sudden withdrawal by both attorneys definitely raised some eyebrows.

Today, however, the likely reasoning for the withdrawal was discovered during a motions hearing in the Trump RICO case brought by DA Fani Willis:

The attorneys, Donald F. Samuel and Amanda R. Clark Palmer, are both now representing Attorney Ray Stallings Smith III, one of the 19 defendants in the Fani Willis case alleging President Trump orchestrated a criminal racketeering organization.

This is a very interesting development.

The switch from the two attorneys was observed publicly today during the hearing in Judge Scott McAfee’s court. The two attorneys were announced as being part of his the legal team for Stallings Smith in a hearing to issue a protective order over discovery.

Prominent attorneys Donald Samuel and Amanda Clark Palmer have flipped from representing Fulton County’s Aaron Johnson and Teresa Crawford in Favorito et al v. Wan et al and now represent Ray Stallings Smith in the Trump RICO case. Prominent criminal defense attorneys like to… pic.twitter.com/DJnjohAE9j — CannCon (@CannConActual) November 15, 2023

Here is the full video from today’s court appearance by Trump supporters on the bogus RICO charges.

(Announcement on Samuel and Palmer at the 5:45 minute mark.)