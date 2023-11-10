Update: Criminal Defense Attorneys for Fulton County 2020 Ballot Review Case Abruptly File Motion to Withdraw Representation For Fulton County Respondents

Yes, there is still a pending lawsuit regarding the 2020 Presidential Election in Fulton County. Favorito et al v Wan et al was filed back in December 2020 in the Fulton County Superior Court but was abruptly dismissed in October 2021 for issues over standing. The plaintiffs appealed and eventually had the dismissal overturned after the Georgia Supreme Court ruled on a key case, Henry County Board of Commissioners v Sons of Confederate Veterans, that ensured voters do have standing to bring a case.

In the early stages of the Favorito case, back in May 2021, The Gateway Pundit reported that Respondents in the case had retained Donald Samuel and Amanda Clark, two top criminal defense lawyers, in the civil case that was attempting to review the physical paper ballots in the county. The pair of attorneys were representing Fulton County Board of Registrations and Elections’ Teresa Crawford and Aaron Johnson, the two Democratic Members.

⚖️ *BREAKING* Update on the VoterGA Fulton County Counterfeit Ballot Inspection Case. Criminal Defense Attorneys Donald F. Samuel and Amanda R. Clark Palmer have motioned to withdraw themselves from this case. pic.twitter.com/pToHImiQp1 — KevinKelton (@KevinKelton2) November 9, 2023

When the case was remanded back to the Superior Court, rather than be assigned to the original judge, Judge Brian Amero, it was instead assigned the Judge Robert McBurney. On May 16, 2023, Favorito filed a motion to recuse Judge McBurney after he presided over Fulton DA Fani Willis’s 2020 Election grand jury and released private excerpts from the grand jury report, according to a VoterGA Press Release. Despite Georgia law requiring the motion to be addressed within 90 days, it is still awaiting a decision and a trial date.

On Tuesday, the criminal defense attorneys for Fulton County Board of Registrations and Elections’ Aaron Johnson and Teresa Crawford filed a motion with the Court to withdraw as attorneys for the Respondents.

The withdrawal comes days after a Nov. 3rd hearing where a defendant in the Donald Trump RICO case, Harrison Floyd, filed subpoenas to release 2020 Election records held by the Georgia Secretary of States Office and Fulton County. Responding to a Motion to Quash Subpoenas, Floyd’s attorneys argued that if they prove Donald Trump won Fulton County, and Georgia, the RICO indictment would “go away”. They then argued that Fulton County doesn’t want to hand over the records requested because they simply don’t have them. Fulton County Board of Registrations admitted they failed to retain “the majority of ballot images from in-person voting for the Nov 3, 2020 election original machine count.”