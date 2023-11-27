UPDATE: California Governor Gavin Newsom and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to Face Off in Live Debate in Alpharetta, Georgia — Moderated by Sean Hannity

Florida’s Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis, is set to face off against California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

The much-anticipated debate titled “DeSantis vs. Newsom: The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate,” hosted by Fox News’ Sean Hannity, is set to take place in Alpharetta, Georgia.

“FOX News Channel’s (FNC) Sean Hannity will present an exclusive live 90-minute televised debate between Florida Governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis (R) and California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday, November 30th in Alpharetta, GA. DeSantis vs. Newsom: The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate will be presented on FNC from 9-10:30 PM/ET during a two-hour edition of Hannity and will also be simulcast on FOX News Radio. Hannity will provide live reaction with a panel of guests from 10:30-11:00 PM/ET and FOX News @ Night with Trace Gallagher will follow in its regular timeslot at 11 PM/ET,” according to a FOX News press release.

It continued, “Focusing on the major issues impacting the country, the debate will examine the vastly different approaches the two governors have and offer insights into their political philosophies as well as ambitions for the nation. Throughout the debate, Hannity will highlight a variety of issues in each state, including the economy, the border, immigration, crime, and inflation. Presented without an audience, the governors will have equal opportunity to respond and address each issue.”

“I’m looking forward to providing viewers with an informative debate about the everyday issues and governing philosophies that impact the lives of every American,” Hannity said in a statement.

“I look forward to the opportunity to debate Gavin Newsom over our very different visions for the future of our country,” DeSantis wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

DeSantis’ campaign spokesman, Andrew Romeo, said in a statement obtained by NBC News, “The contrast of California’s failures to Florida’s success demonstrates that Ron DeSantis is right: decline is merely a choice.”

“Whether Newsom or Biden is the Democrat nominee in ’24, they both offer the same failed and dangerous ideology for America that helped get us in this mess. We look forward to putting Ron DeSantis’ record of success up against it,” he added.

Newsom’s spokesperson, Nathan Click, said in a statement obtained by the outlet that they “want a real debate — not a circus.”

“We’ve agreed to the debate — provided there is no cheering section, no hype videos or any of the other crutches Desantis requested,” Click added.

Newsom has been widely speculated to be considering a run for president, though he has repeatedly said that he will not challenge Joe Biden.

This event marks a new chapter in the ongoing rivalry between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and California Governor Gavin Newsom, both high-profile figures leading two of the most populous states in the U.S.

Back in July, California Governor Gavin Newsom began airing ads in Florida blasting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Republicans saying “freedom is under attack” in the state.

He attacked them over their policies on abortion, LGBTQ+ rights, and voter integrity laws.

“Freedom is under attack in your state,” California’s Democratic leader said in the advertisement, which was aired on the rightwing Fox News channel.

“Republican leaders – they’re banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors. I urge all of you to join the fight, or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom.”

DeSantis was asked about those attacking Florida – he didn’t hold back.

“Well look…everyone wants to talk about me and Florida. I’m just sitting here little old me doing my job. I can just tell you this, I was born and raised in this state, and until the last couple of years I rarely if ever saw a California license plate in the state of Florida, you now see a lot of them. I can tell you if you go to California you ain’t seeing very many Florida license plates,” he said.

Another incident where DeSantis blasted Newsom was when the Democratic Governor asked the DOJ to begin an immediate investigation against the Republican governors Abbott and DeSantis.

Newsom is basing his charges on an NPR report that some of the migrants said they were told they were being flown to Boston and would receive help with work papers.

“I strongly urge the U.S. Department of Justice (US DOJ) to open an investigation into possible criminal or civil violations of federal law based on this alleged fraudulent scheme. In particular, I urge US DOJ to investigate whether the alleged fraudulent inducement would support charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws, which could serve as a predicate offense for charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) provisions of the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970,” according to Newsom.

Florida Governor RonDesantis responded to Newsom’s letter to the DOJ.

“The governor of California sent a letter to the Department of Justice saying that you need to prosecute Texas and Florida Governors. All I can say is, I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain function,” said Gov. DeSantis.

Gavin Newsom’s obsession with Ron DeSantis completely blew up in his face back in May after attempting to blame him for a mass shooting in Florida.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Cristina Laila reported Monday night that nine Memorial Day beachgoers were injured in a mass shooting near the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Florida. Three of the victims were minors.

Five individuals were taken into custody following the incident and one suspect remains at large.

Newsom pounced before the bodies were even cold. He blamed the mass shooting on a bill DeSantis signed back in April. Under the legislation, individuals will no longer need to obtain a permit to carry concealed firearms according to Fox News.

“Until our leaders have the courage to stop bowing down to the NRA and enact common sense gun safety this kind of senseless violence will continue,” Newsom tweeted.

There was one big problem with Newsom’s assertion. Jeremy Redfern, DeSantis’ press secretary, responded to Newsom by revealing a key detail regarding the legislation.

“Hi Gavin, How does a law that doesn’t take effect until July 1st change this outcome?” Redfern tweeted.

However, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has already warned the two politicians, “This debate is being held in Alpharetta, GA, where I lived for over 20 years. I can tell you right now GA is supporting Trump. No one cares about this debate except the Rep establishment, who is completely disconnected with Rep voters. Already a fail.”