DEVELOPING: Mass Shooting in Hollywood, Florida – 9 People Injured – 3 Victims Are Minors (VIDEO)

Memorial Day beach goers near the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Florida scattered Monday evening after shots were fired.

Nine people were hospitalized, according to CBS Miami.

3 of the victims are minors, CBS Miami reported.

5 people were taken into custody and there is still 1 suspect at large.

It is unclear what caused the shootout.

CBS Miami reported:

Hollywood police have responded to reports of multiple people shot Monday afternoon.

CBS News Miami has learned 9 people were transported to area hospitals, 5 were taken into custody and 1 person is possibly still at large in the 1200 block of N. Broadwalk or near the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort.

At least 3 of those shooting victims are minors, according to reports from the scene.

At 6:41 p.m., an area live cam showed people running away frantically from the scene.

Several of those victims were transported to Memorial Health.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy issued the following statement:

“Thank you to the good Samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting.”

WATCH:

DEVELOPING…please check back for updates.

