Sean Hannity To Moderate Debate Between Newsom And DeSantis

Fox News host Sean Hannity will moderate a debate between California Governor Gavin Newsom and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in November.

The 90-minute debate is scheduled for Thursday, November 30, and will air on Fox News.

“I’m looking forward to providing viewers with an informative debate about the everyday issues and governing philosophies that impact the lives of every American,” Hannity said in a statement.

Fox said in a press release that the event’s actual location is still “to be determined” but will be in the state of Georgia.

“I look forward to the opportunity to debate Gavin Newsom over our very different visions for the future of our country,” DeSantis wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

DeSantis’ campaign spokesman, Andrew Romeo, said in a statement obtained by NBC News, “The contrast of California’s failures to Florida’s success demonstrates that Ron DeSantis is right: decline is merely a choice.”

“Whether Newsom or Biden is the Democrat nominee in ’24, they both offer the same failed and dangerous ideology for America that helped get us in this mess. We look forward to putting Ron DeSantis’ record of success up against it,” he added.

Newsom’s spokesperson, Nathan Click, said in a statement obtained by the outlet that they “want a real debate — not a circus.”

“We’ve agreed to the debate — provided there is no cheering section, no hype videos or any of the other crutches Desantis requested,” Click added.

Newsom has been widely speculated to be considering a run for president, though he has repeatedly said that he will not challenge Joe Biden.