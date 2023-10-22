WHY IS RASHIDA TLAIB SILENT After Dem Activist and Prominent Detroit Synagogue President Was STABBED TO DEATH Outside Her Home In Tlaib’s District?

40-year-old Samantha Woll, the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue, was stabbed to death outside of her Detroit home on Saturday afternoon. Police were called to Woll’s home on Saturday morning and followed a trail of blood that led to her body.

Police are saying they currently have no motive.

Michigan has one of the largest Muslim populations in America and the 6th largest Palestinian population.

Woll’s Detroit home is located in anti-Semite and proud Palestinian-American Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s district, which includes Dearborn, the city with the largest Muslim population per capita in America.

Unfortunately, Rep. Rashida Tlaib has done nothing to quell the rising tensions between Jews and Muslims in her district. Instead, she is spending her time in D.C., protesting against Israel with pro-Palestine insurrectionists at the Capitol.

NEW: Pro-Palestine rally underway in Dearborn, Michigan as people rally behind Palestine after Hamas launched an attack on Israel. Community members gathered at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center to protest against Israel. One child had a sign that said: “Israel is… pic.twitter.com/jpBj9qM6s2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 11, 2023

Rep. Rashida Tlaib has chosen to fan the flames of conflict between Israel and Palestine both abroad and at home. In her latest attempt to manufacture hatred toward Israel, Tlaib lied about Israel bombing a hospital in Gaza. Although she has since been caught lying about the bombing, the tweet is still posted on Rashida Tlaib’s Twitter account.

.@POTUS are you going to remain silent? 400 patients + 12,000 people are sheltering in this hospital. Where are they supposed to go? Where! You must demand that your BFF Netanyahu withdrawal his evacuation order. Our country can’t keep supporting this massacre of civilians. https://t.co/80ILi3Abyy — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 20, 2023

On Friday, students at the Dearborn Edsel Ford High School, inside Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s district, walked out of class in support of Palestine.

Thousands of students walked out of Dearborn high schools Friday to stage a pro-Hamas protest, reportedly chanting “Allahu Akbar.” Here, they chant “From the ground to the sky, I support Palestine” outside Edsel Ford High School: pic.twitter.com/kYkubViYmp — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) October 20, 2023

Ms. Woll founded the Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit, an organization created to build better relations between Muslims and Jews.

Michigan State Police are currently investigating the crime. Local reporter Brendan Gutenschwager captured this footage of the crime scene on Saturday afternoon.

Synagogue president found stabbed to death outside home in Detroit Police out following the fatal stabbing of Samantha Woll, who served as Board President of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit. An investigation is underway into her killing, with caution tape up today… pic.twitter.com/cVWtJe2l67 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 21, 2023

Tlaib, who flies a Palestinian flag outside her DC office, has been very vocal about her support for Palestine since the attack on thousands of innocent Israelis by the Palestinian terror group Hamas on October 7.

The well-known Jewish leader of the prominent synagogue was also active in Democratic Party politics and, curiously, worked on the campaign of Rep. Ellisa Slotkin, a former CIA analyst who worked with Barack Obama’s regime to deliver pallets of cash to the Iranians.

Curiously, a prominent Jewish leader would help Elissa Slotkin to win her race, considering her involvement in the secret delivery of pallets of cash from the U.S. to Iran, a sworn enemy of Israel.

In January 2020, only days after his inauguration, President Trump warned about the danger to Israel and the rest of the world over the money the Obama regime gave Iran. “Iran’s hostilities substantially increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2013, and they were given $150 billion, not to mention $1.8 billion in cash. Then, Iran went on a terror spree, funded by the money from the deal, and created hell in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and Iraq. The missiles fired last night at us and our allies were paid for with the funds made available by the last administration,” Trump said.

Woll was the political director for MI Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel’s re-election campaign in 2022. AG Nessel is best known for using her position to commit lawfare against her political opponents and for her public drunken antics.

AG Dana Nessel, who is also Jewish, tweeted about the tragic and brutal murder of Samantha Woll, whom she refers to as “Sam.”

I am shocked, saddened, and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder. Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known. She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state, and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone. pic.twitter.com/gIYRP4USaj — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) October 21, 2023

Jewish Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), currently running for US Senate, tweeted about the death of Woll and praised her involvement in Slotkin’s campaign.

I and all of Team Slotkin is heartbroken at this news. Sam worked for me from nearly the moment I became a Congresswoman, helping us set up the office & helping to lead it for my full first term. https://t.co/BisT7N6cAa — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) October 21, 2023

Although the violent murder of Samantha Woll took place in Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s district, the anti-Semite lawmaker has completely ignored her death. Instead of offering her condolences for the prominent Jewish leader who lived in her district, the loudmouth pro-Hamas lawmaker re-tweeted a message from a BBC reporter who’s been left homeless over the conflict in Gaza that began after Palestine’s terror group attacked thousands of innocent Israelis. Tlaib tweeted a “broken heart” emoji with her re-tweet.

America needs lawmakers who work to represent the interests of their constituents and not the interests of citizens of a foreign country ruled by an Iranian-backed terror group.