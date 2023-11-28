Roseanne Barr Lambasted Joe Biden with Scathing Response on His Latest Tweet: “Close the F*cking Border Then, Dipsh*t”

As the United States grapples with the deepening crisis of fentanyl-related deaths, Joe Biden recently claimed the need for a collaborative international effort to stem the tide of this devastating epidemic, which has worsened under his regime.

“Deaths from fentanyl are an American tragedy that requires global action. I’m committed to doing everything I can to control this crisis – from expanding prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery, to working with Chinese, Mexican, and Canadian partners to tackle this,” said Biden.

However, Biden’s lies quickly drew a sharp and candid response from actress and comedian Roseanne Barr. Known for her unfiltered remarks, Barr wasted no time in attacking Joe Biden and calling him a dipsh*t for being complicit in thousands of deaths related to fentanyl.

“Close the f*cking border then, dipsh*t,” said Barr.

Barr has been a staunch critic of Joe Biden. Last week, Barr said, “A vote for Biden is a vote for Iran. A vote for Biden is a vote for a China. A vote for Biden is a vote for war. The only vote for America is a vote for a Donald Trump.”

A vote for Biden is a vote for Iran. A vote for Biden is a vote for a China. A vote for Biden is a vote for war.

The context of Barr’s response to Biden’s tweet is underscored by startling statistics: in 2022, the U.S. witnessed 73,654 fentanyl overdose deaths, a figure that has more than doubled since 2019, according to USA Facts.

Biden’s claims of working with Mexico to “disrupt the flow of fentanyl” into the U.S. are juxtaposed against reports of over 10 million illegal immigrants crossing the border under his regime.

In one week’s time, border patrol seized about 300 pounds of fentanyl in Tucson alone earlier this month. The southern border has nine sectors, which means a lot more fentanyl is getting through the border.

Week in Review… – 14,300 Apprehensions

– 300 lbs. of Fentanyl

– 183 Federal Criminal Cases

– 33 Rescues

– 15 Human Smuggling Events

– 7 Narcotics Events

– 2 Firearms Seized #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/rnfi7kxbWQ — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 19, 2023

The fentanyl crisis has gotten so bad that New York City is now calling on its citizens to carry NARCAN with them at all times to help save people whose lives are threatened by drug overdose.

“This morning our city put out an advisory that the people of the City of New York should carry around NARCAN with them – that’s how bad the fentanyl crisis has gotten,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said at a press event with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Wednesday – “recommending the citizens of New York walk around with NARCAN.”

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina has also installed a Narcan vending machine inside its Detention Center’s lobby.

The new Narcan vending machine is currently sitting next to a Coca-Cola machine and will be available to the general public 24/7.

County Sheriff Garry McFadden doesn’t just want Narcan vending machines inside the Sheriff’s Office, but he is also advocating for them to be placed in schools.

The U.S. has the ability to stop a major portion of drug smuggling coming into the U.S. Our Border Patrol has agents that would do their job if the Biden regime would actually let them.

Instead, old Joe and his thugs use the Border Patrol as a processing center to allow illegals to flow into the U.S freely.