Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina Installs Narcan Vending Machine, Sheriff Says Schools Are Next

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has installed a Narcan vending machine inside of its Detention Center’s lobby.

The new Narcan vending machine is currently siting next to a Coca-Cola machine and will be available to the general public 24/7.

Narcan is a life saving drug that is capable of reversing an opioid overdose when its used properly.

During a recent news conference Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden touted the new vending machine and stated, “How about we give out Narcan instead of turkeys this year.”

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office unveils new Narcan vending machine aimed at reducing overdose deaths https://t.co/mLf4D5q1ZO — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) November 22, 2023

Per WSOC-TV:

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is making a life-saving medicine available for free, and you don’t even need to talk to anybody in person to get it. The sheriff’s office debuted a special vending machine filled with Narcan this week. The machine is in the arrest processing center, but anyone can get Narcan there for free. Narcan is a drug that can reverse an opioid overdose and save a life. That’s why the sheriff’s office recommends everyone carry it, whether they use opioids or not.

McFadden doesn’t just want Narcan vending machines inside the Sheriff’s Office but he is also advocating for them to be placed in schools.

McFadden stated, “Narcan should be stocked in nightclubs, schools and businesses. It should be as common as having a bottle of Tylenol or Advil on hand.”

Mecklenburg County, Sheriff’s Office Installs Narcan Vending Machine In Jail, Schools Could Be Next pic.twitter.com/MC44UIg9Ck — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) November 22, 2023

North Carolina isn’t the only state with Narcan vending machines, New York has installed vending machines that contains both Narcan and drug paraphernalia.

READ: