Pro-Palestine Group Shares Anti Semitic NYC ‘Target’ Map of ‘Enemies’-Urges Followers to ‘Act in Their Own Interest’

Within Our Lifetime (WOL), which describes itself as a Palestinian-led community organization, created an anti-semitic ‘target’ map of ‘enemies’ and urged followers to ‘act in their own interest.’

Canary Mission shares that at protests and on social media, “WOL promotes Palestinian resistance ‘by any means necessary,’ calls to “Globalize the Intifada,” spreads incitement and shows support for terrorists.

The New York Post reports:

A pro-Palestinian activist group shared a frightening map of New York City newsrooms, businesses and landmark buildings — and called for “direct action” to “globalize intifada.” In addition to news buildings, Within Our Lifetime, which describes itself as a Palestinian-led community organization, called for followers to target the offices of technology companies

The Post shared the organizations social media post, which has since been removed, that read, “Each of the locations on this map reflects the location of an office of an enemy of both the Palestinian people and colonized people all over the world. Today and beyond, these locations will be sites for popular mobilization in defense of our people.”

“May this map serve as a call for every struggle to act in their own interest. As we do so, we uplift one another’s struggles and free Palestine from the river to the sea,” it continued, repeating a genocidal anti-Israel slogan.

WOL uses target harassment campaigns against pro-Israel foundations and philanthropists as well as against companies that do business with Israel.

Targets listed on the map include the building housing the New York Post’s newsroom, Grand Central Station, the Museum of Modern Art, the News Corp where Fox News is headquartered, NBC News, The New York Times, Chelsea High Line, and Meta’s offices.

WOL also provides a ‘toolkit’ on their website for activists which includes chants, include the aforementioned genocidal chant, as well as “Israel go to hell,” and ” 5,6,7,8 smash the settler zionist state.”

Extremist Palestine account “wolPalestine” (Within Our Lifetime), who has over 120k followers on Instagram, posted a “zone of direct actions” map where followers can carry out attacks on targets. They list businesses, banks, media and more. https://t.co/LGUBFLBMjc pic.twitter.com/ZZxDV3JVTg — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) November 17, 2023

Within Our Lifetime, a vile, antisemitic group, is again mapping out the offices of Jewish groups, directly calling for violence against them. WOL is led by Nerdeen Kiswani, a sick individual with a long history of spreading antisemitic and violent rhetoric. We trust that the… pic.twitter.com/b8mRdXKYSw — CAMERA on Campus (@CAMERAonCampus) November 17, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reported on violent pro-Palestinian supporters protesting outside New York City’s Grand Central Station, one the targets on WOL’s map, where a violent mob attempted to kick down doors to get in. On the other side of the doors were police officers taking shelter from this violent mob.

Anti-Israel radicals also surrounded and then infiltrated the offices of the New York Times, another map target.

WOL’s name comes from its supporters desire to see Israel’s destruction “within their lifetime.”