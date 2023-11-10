HAPPENING NOW: Anti-Israel Radicals Infiltrate and ‘Occupy’ Offices of the New York Times (VIDEO)

Anti-Israel radicals marching in New York City tonight have sourrounded and then infiltrated the offices of the New York Times.

The mob believes that the far left New York Times is being too sympathetic to Israel in their coverage of the conflict in Gaza. They are chanting ‘shut it down’ outside the building.

A police car in front of the building has been spray-painted with pro-Hamas graffiti.

Part of the mob has made it inside the building and is ‘occupying’ the offices, chanting anti-Israel slogans.

Anti-Israel activists have occupied the HQ of the New York Times. They are protesting the paper's alleged “pro-Israel bias”. pic.twitter.com/re0S1fmmFj — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 9, 2023

UPDATE: Protesters have covered the floor of New York Times in newspapers bearing the names of the thousands of Gazans murdered by Israel in the last month. The newspaper is called “The New York Crimes.” pic.twitter.com/7dkpHI86UA — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) November 9, 2023

UPDATE: NYPD have begun preparing to arrest the New York Times protesters. Protesters have been reading the names of Gazans killed by Israel starting with the youngest first. They’ve been reading for over half an hour. They’ve gotten to three-year-olds. pic.twitter.com/QkZObXwwwV — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) November 9, 2023

Scene from inside the New York Times lobby where demonstrators rallied for a ceasefire In Palestine in New York, NY on 11.9.23. pic.twitter.com/ROfotStl6P — Alex Kent (@AlexKentTN) November 10, 2023

Once again, the radical left is allowed to run wild and basically do whatever they want with no fear of consequences.