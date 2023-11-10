HAPPENING NOW: Anti-Israel Radicals Infiltrate and ‘Occupy’ Offices of the New York Times (VIDEO)

by

Anti-Israel radicals marching in New York City tonight have sourrounded and then infiltrated the offices of the New York Times.

The mob believes that the far left New York Times is being too sympathetic to Israel in their coverage of the conflict in Gaza. They are chanting ‘shut it down’ outside the building.

A police car in front of the building has been spray-painted with pro-Hamas graffiti.

Part of the mob has made it inside the building and is ‘occupying’ the offices, chanting anti-Israel slogans.

Once again, the radical left is allowed to run wild and basically do whatever they want with no fear of consequences.

Mike LaChance

