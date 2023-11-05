President Trump Brings the House Down At Florida Freedom Summit: “Job Number One Will Be to Stop the Invasion On Our Southern Border” (VIDEO)

The always amazing President Trump was at the Florida Freedom Summit on Saturday and gave a powerful speech. With all the chaos that is going on in our country, this is the kind of leadership we need again.

Trump brought the house down in Kissimmee on Saturday as “Trump” chants broke out.

Trump: “Job number one will be to stop the invasion of the southern border.”

Trump explained how crucial the 2024 election will be. Trump: “You will vote in the most important election in the history of our country. I believe that.” “And Crooked Joe Biden’s Banana Republic ends on November 5th, 2024.”

President Trump also explained how the countries that are sending the caravans are trying to extort billions of dollars from our nation.

President Trump also wants the prosecution of organizations supporting the caravans. Trump: “For any radical left charity or non-profit organization supporting these caravans and illegal aliens, we will prosecute them for their participation in human trafficking.”

Republican presidential candidates Asa Hutchinson and Chris Christie were loudly booed by Republicans at the Florida Freedom Summit in Orlando on Saturday.

President Trump is a force to be reckoned with. He is a man of action. When he says he will do something, he does it. The radical left should be afraid because he is coming back and he will take care of business.

Trump 2024 !

Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

