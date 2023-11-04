“Go Home!” – Florida Republicans Heckle, Boo Trump Haters Asa Hutchinson, Chris Christie in Orlando (VIDEO)

Republican presidential candidates Asa Hutchinson and Chris Christie were loudly booed by Republicans at the Florida Freedom Summit in Orlando on Saturday.

Former Arkansas Governor and insufferable RINO Asa Hutchinson trashed Trump and warned he will ruin the GOP for decades if he is convicted.

Special Counsel Jack Smith recently indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

The Special Counsel then hit Trump with 3 additional charges in a superseding indictment in the classified documents case.

In August, Jack Smith hit Trump with 4 counts in the DC case: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

In August Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

In March Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 felony counts in connection with the ‘hush payments’ to the two women.

Instead of condemning the political persecution, Asa Hutchinson lashed out at Trump.

Florida Republicans heckled Asa Hutchinson after he bashed Trump.

“Go home!” One attendee shouted as Asa Hutchinson trashed Trump and predicted he would be convicted.

.@AsaHutchinson greeted with boos in Orlando when he talks about Trump’s legal troubles and how they can be a danger to country if he’s the nominee “Go home!” one guy yelled pic.twitter.com/PQB7TRdzOG — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) November 4, 2023

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was also loudly booed by Florida Republicans on Saturday.

A finger wagging Christie was heckled as he lectured Trump’s ‘pettiness.

