President Donald Trump Appears to Troll Joe Biden on His 81st Birthday by Releasing an “Excellent” Medical Report by His Doctor

On Monday, former President Donald Trump took to social media to share his medical report, which seems to be a subtle jibe at Joe Biden who celebrated his 81st birthday and a turkey pardon at the White House South lawn.

Biden, who joked about his age during the annual White House turkey pardon, also confused Taylor Swift and Beyonce when talking about the origin of the massive birds.

The turkeys, named ‘Liberty’ and ‘Bell,’ were shipped to D.C. from Minnesota.

“I just want you to know it’s difficult turning 60,” Biden joked.

“Now, just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds, a competition. They had to work hard to show patience and be willing to travel over a thousand miles,” Biden said. “You could say even this is harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour, or, or Britney’s tour she’s down in – it’s kind of warm in Brazil right now.”

Biden apparently was referring to Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” – which was notorious for difficulty in getting tickets, and who recently canceled a tour date in Brazil after one of her fans passed away from heat exhaustion – and Beyonce’s “Renaissance” tour, which recently wrapped up at the start of October.

In an Instagram post, Joe Biden’s staffer wrote, “Thanks for the birthday well-wishes today, everyone. Turns out on your 146th birthday, you run out of space for candles!”

In a timing that seemed far from coincidental, former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Biden’s birthday to broadcast a detailed health assessment.

The report, issued by Dr. Bruce Aronwald from Morristown Medical Group, detailed comprehensive examinations and specialist consultations, citing “excellent” overall health.

It emphasized Trump’s “exceptional” cognitive exams, “normal” cardiovascular studies, and negative cancer screenings. The report also noted Trump’s successful weight reduction through diet and physical activity, painting a picture of robust health and vitality.

Trump’s release of his medical report is to reassure voters about his health amidst ongoing public scrutiny of presidential fitness for office.

The letter from Dr. Aronwald states:

I have been President Donald J. Trump’s personal physician since 2021. During this time, I have conducted several comprehensive examinations, the most recent being September 13, 2023, and have supervised specialist consultations along with ancillary testing for screening and preventative health maintenance. I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional. In addition, his most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, most likely secondary to weight reduction. Cardiovascular studies are all normal and cancer screening tests are all negative. President Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule. It is my opinion that President Trump is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come.

In September, The Wall Street Journal ran a poll on Joe Biden and President Trump on the “age issue.”

The poll found that President Trump leads Joe Biden by 26 points on the issue of age. It should be 100%, and we all know it.

It is clear to all Americans that Joe Biden does not have the physical or mental capacity to be president. Even the lapdogs in the mainstream media know this but dare not report this truth to the American public.

In response, former President Trump slammed the Wall Street Journal, and then he challenged Joe Biden, Rupert Murdoch, his leftie sons, and the Wall Street Journal bigwigs to an acuity test!

Trump wrote in Truth Social: “In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality. Where did that come from? A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT. Now that the Globalists at Fox & the WSJ have failed to push their 3rd tier candidate to success, they do this. Well, I hereby challenge Rupert Murdoch & Sons, Biden, WSJ heads, to acuity tests!”

President upped the ante. Trump said the mental acuity challenge will now include a physical challenge.

“I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one. Nobody will come even close to me! We can also throw some physical activity into it. I just won the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players. To do so you need strength, accuracy, touch and, above all, mental toughness. Ask Bret Baier (Fox), a very good golfer. The Wall Street Journal & Fox are damaged goods after their failed DeSanctimonious push & stupid $780,000,000 “settlement.” MORONS!!!” Trump wrote.