Hah! After Nasty WSJ Hit Piece on His Age President Trump Challenges Joe Biden, Rupert Murdoch, His Sons, and WSJ Bigwigs to Mental Acuity Tests

Earlier the month The Wall Street Journal ran a poll on Joe Biden and President Trump on the “age issue.”

It is clear to all Americans that Joe Biden does not have the physical or mental capacity to be president. Even the lapdogs in the mainstream media know this but dare not report this truth to the American public.

Lately, it’s been fashionable to report on Joe Biden’s age by comparing him to President Trump. The difference is that President Trump knows what he ate for lunch and Joe Biden frequently gets lost on stage.

So the media is allowed to report on age if they use it as a tool to attack President Trump.

A recent Wall Street Journal poll found that President Trump leads Joe Biden by 26 points on the issue of age. It should be 100% and we all know it

President Trump decided to respond to the Wall Street Journal today on age issue.

President Trump slammed the Wall Street Journal and then he challenged Joe Biden, Rupert Murdoch, his leftie sons, the Wall Street Journal bigwigs to an acuity test!

Hah! Brilliant!

Via Donald J. Trump at Truth Social.